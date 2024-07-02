Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Foxway Holding AB (publ) will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq STO Corporate Bonds

At the request of Foxway Holding AB (publ), company registration number 559366-8758, Nasdaq Stockholm have decided to admitt one (1) bond issued by the company with ISIN code SE0020540219 to trading on Nasdaq STO Corporate Bonds with effect from July 4, 2024. Short Name: YTINRETE 001 (New short name as of July 3, 2024: Foxway 001) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0020540219 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New trading code: FOXWAY_001 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1232178