KLEA HOLDING (ex VISIOMED GROUP): Status Update on the New State-of-the-Art Medical Center in King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Saudi Arabia

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value, is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the new state-of-the-art medical center in the prestigious King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This landmark project is set to transform healthcare services in the country.

Key Updates:

Conceptual Design Completed: The conceptual design of the medical center has been successfully completed during Q1 2024, incorporating advanced architectural and medical planning to ensure a world-class facility. Approvals and Licenses Given: The conceptual design has been approved by KAFD and all relevant Government agencies. The Ministry of Health has granted 'preliminary approval', demonstrating the design has been accepted and the build is on track for this phase of the project. Smart Health continues to work closely with local experts to ensure all requirements continue to be met. Progressing with Construction Phase: The construction phase started in Q2 2024 with all necessary preparations in place to deliver the cutting-edge facility.

Local Team Hires Continues: A dedicated local team is being assembled since the end of 2023 under the leadership of CEO Tarek Shaker, ensuring the project is managed by highly skilled professionals with a deep understanding of the local market and healthcare needs. Projected Completion for end of 2024 / beginning of 2025: The medical center is scheduled for completion at the end of 2024 / beginning of 2025, with plans to begin offering services shortly thereafter.

Strategic Location:

KAFD, the new central business district of Riyadh, represents 25% of all office space in the city. The medical center will be the first of its kind in KAFD, providing healthcare services to residents, professionals, and visitors in this bustling financial hub. This new venture will incorporate far more services for nationals, in addition to expat medical visa testing.

Leadership Comments:

"We are thrilled with the progress of the medical center project in KAFD. Completing the conceptual design on time and budget marks a significant milestone, and we are eager to move forward with construction. This center will be a beacon of advanced healthcare in the region," said Rafat Samman, Managing Director of Abrar Communication.

"Our collaboration on this project is progressing smoothly, and we are confident that under the leadership of CEO Tarek Shaker, the local team will drive this project to success. We look forward to providing top-tier medical services to the community," stated Clement Pacaud, CEO of Klea Holding.

Looking Ahead:

This medical center is poised to offer a range of healthcare services, including advanced diagnostic and screening capabilities, specialized treatment programs, and wellness services. Situated in the heart of KAFD, the center will be easily accessible, enhancing the quality of healthcare in the region.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For further information, please visit www.kleaholding.com

