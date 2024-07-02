Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
02.07.24
08:06 Uhr
1,895 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9202,16019:02
Actusnews Wire
02.07.2024 18:23 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): ACQUISITION OF OREL MANGALA

Lyon, July 2, 2024 - 6.00 pm.

After Saïd Benrahma, Olympique Lyonnais is also pleased to announce the acquisition of Belgian international midfielder, Orel Mangala.

Orel Mangala arrived this winter from Nottingham Forest on loan and is now contracted with OL until June 30, 2028. The purchase price is £20 million (approximately €23.4 million), with Nottingham Forest retaining a 10% interest on any future transfer profit.

Since his arrival in January, Orel Mangala has distinguished himself through his dedication and outstanding performances, featuring in 12 matches during the second half of the season. The Belgian international, who has just competed in the Euro with his national team, also scored two crucial goals against Nice and Clermont, securing victories for the team on both occasions.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to see Orel continue to contribute to the club's success and remains confident that his talent and commitment will be invaluable assets for the club's future endeavors.

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yG+daZaXZpiXyWpqlstoamSUbGuVl5aUamaWxZedasfFbGyRxm1jnJvGZnFnm2Vo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86602-240702-cp-mangala-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.