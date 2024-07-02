Anzeige
02.07.2024
CNH's UK Plant Supports "The Big Help Out" With School Visit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / A New Holland special edition T7.300 tractor made a colourful impression with pupils, parents and teachers when it rolled into St Anne Line Catholic Junior School in Basildon, England.

New Holland, a brand of CNH, produced the tractor, adorned in psychedelic livery, to celebrate 60 years of manufacturing at the Basildon plant. The plant opened in 1964 when swinging London was at its peak.

The tractor was taken to the school as part of King Charles' nationwide campaign, The Big Help Out. The campaign's aim is to showcase the benefits of volunteering to encourage more people to give back to their communities.

The Basildon Plant team attended the event to strengthen the link between the tractor plant, one of the area's biggest employers, and the community.

Prior to The Big Help Out CNH also ran a tractor knowledge, colouring and drawing competition with the school where pupils could win prizes.

Kasia Camargo, who works in quality assurance at the UK's Basildon Tractor Plant, said: "As a proud employee I felt it would be a great opportunity to spread awareness of the company and its brands. Having our tractor there on display attracted families to take part in the event and also promoted a conversation about what we do in Basildon and globally. This year, children, parents and teachers were extremely excited to see the special edition T7.300 built on their doorstep. Another generation of young farmers and future tractor fanatics in the making."



