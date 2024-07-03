Outsized expands into ANZ offering innovative solutions to flexible talent needs

The company will address critical agility and specialisation shortages facing enterprises and consulting firms

SYDNEY, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsized, a global leader in the high-end independent talent market, has announced its strategic expansion into the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) region. With a network of over 30,000 independent consultants and skilled contractors, Outsized is as the only on-demand talent platform specialising in high-end roles.

In 2023 alone, Outsized grew it's platform by over 50% in terms of talent members. Off the back of very strong year-on-year revenue growth since its inception in 2016, Outsized closed its Series A fundraising round in Q4 2023, and is on an expansion journey across the Asia-Pacific region.

The local Outsized team will be led by Sara Kahlau, a seasoned expert in talent models and innovation. Sara, previously at Booz & Co and icare NSW, and most recently a leader in the global on-demand talent market, brings a wealth of experience to her role as Managing Director, ANZ.

Outsized differentiates itself by taking a unique "human-first" approach, in contrast to the highly transactional model prevalent in the talent industry which traditionally serves to benefit clients only, albeit without long-lasting partnerships. This includes role scoping support, contracting, and relationship management, ensuring mutual benefits for clients and talent. This approach has been pivotal to Outsized's success, as evidenced by client reviews[1], across the wider APAC region, Africa, and the Middle East, and is set to redefine talent engagement in Australia and New Zealand.

"With Outsized, our customers in ANZ can expect a tailored approach that aligns talent solutions with strategic business objectives," Sara affirmed. "Our model ensures clients have access to all the skills they need whenever they need them, without the fixed costs, through our unique talent pool and virtual bench products, giving clients on-tap access to pre-vetted, highly skilled talent curated to their individual needs.

"In ANZ, demand for flexible, independent talent solutions is growing rapidly," noted Sara Kahlau. "Outsized fills a critical gap in the market by offering an intuitive platform that not only meets business needs for agility and expertise but empowers talent to shape their careers on their terms."

The ANZ expansion coincides with a trend where businesses increasingly turn to independent talent for agility, innovation and efficiency. In 2023, Outsized experienced an increase of 154% in the number of independents on contracts, up from an increase of 45% the year prior. Some of the key growth areas Outsized expects to see in the ANZ market includes Data, AI, Digital Transformation, Technology, Cybersecurity, and Sustainability/ESG.

Recent studies indicate that 88% of Australian businesses need talent with the right skills, especially in areas like Project Management, Business Analytics, and Digital Transformation[2].

Outsized's expansion strategy is bolstered by its existing relationships with major consulting firms and its specialisation in sectors including financial services, insurance, healthcare, and government.

"As we expand our footprint in ANZ, Outsized remains committed to delivering unparalleled value to our clients and talent partners," concluded Anurag Bhalla, co-founder of Outsized. "We are excited to embark on this journey, redefining the future of work through innovative talent solutions."

About Outsized

Outsized is a talent-on-demand platform for highly-skilled independent professionals. It enables large enterprises and consulting firms in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East to implement flexible workforce models by providing access to vetted talent from a host of professional disciplines. With a focus on experienced professionals, and full-time contracts, Outsized empowers and supports both the people and the businesses that use its platform. Outsized has local teams based in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, India, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, and is committed to creating a sustainable, win-win ecosystem for clients and talent.

