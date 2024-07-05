Anzeige
Freitag, 05.07.2024
Supertrend im Tech-Sektor identifiziert – Chancen auf Kurs-Vervielfachung
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
05.07.24
08:02 Uhr
1,920 Euro
-0,020
-1,03 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
05.07.2024 08:53 Uhr
84 Leser
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): BRASILIAN DEFENDER ABNER VINICIUS JOINS OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS UNTIL 2029

Lyon, July 5, 2024 - 8.30 am.

Olympique Lyonnais announces the acquisition of Brazilian defender Abner Vinicius from Real Betis, securing his services until 2029. The transfer fee amounts to €8 million, with an additional 20% sell-on clause.

Aged 24, Abner Vinicius began his career in Brazil with Ponte Preta before moving to Athletico Paranaense in 2019. A highly promising left-back, he swiftly established himself at the Curitiba-based club, featuring in nearly 150 matches. He clinched the Copa Sudamericana title and earned a call-up to the Brazilian U23 team, winning a gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Joining Real Betis in January 2023, Abner continued his progression in Spain. Over a season and a half, he appeared in 45 matches, including 29 last season, gaining experience in European competition.

Following Henrique's departure and ahead of the new season, Olympique Lyonnais aimed to bolster their left-back position promptly. The club is delighted to welcome Abner Vinicius, who, upon his official debut, will become the 27th Brazilian player in the club's history.

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGyflZ2bZ5fFnXFpkstmm5aZnJeVlmeUbGmexGJqa57Hbm9jx25lnJqcZnFnm2tv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86669-240705-08h30-cp-abner-en.pdf

