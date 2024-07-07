Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 07.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Top 4 Wachstumsaktien zum Investieren im Juli 2024: Omega TOP PERFORMER (+500%)!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
05.07.24
08:02 Uhr
1,920 Euro
-0,020
-1,03 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9552,18019:04
Actusnews Wire
07.07.2024 20:53 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): Ernest Nuamah commits to Olympique Lyonnais until 2028

Lyon, July 7, 2024


Olympique Lyonnais have announced the definitive acquisition of Ghanaian international striker Ernest Nuamah from RWDM on a 4-year contract until June 30, 2028. The transfer is worth €28.5m.

Having arrived on loan in the summer of 2023, the former member of Ghana's "Right to Dream" academy made a name for himself this season, making 33 appearances in all competitions and scoring 3 goals. A dynamic, fast, hard-hitting striker, Ernest Nuamah - who made his name with Nordsjaelland in Denmark between January 2022 and August 2023 (49 matches / 20 goals) - has convinced his coach and directors to extend his OL adventure.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian international (11 caps), who possesses exceptional qualities and great potential for progression, will resume training on Monday July 8.

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWibksecam/GyJ6factpmWRjl2hixZLGZWSbk5OcYpyUbW+VmmqTmMeZZnFnm25v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86699-240707-cp-nuamah-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.