Monument Sotheby's International Realty: Shawn Evans and Charlie Hatter Named 2024 Real Estate Game Changers by RealTrends

Monument Sotheby's International Realty ranked sixth on the list, having grown their Mid-Atlantic area brokerage by 183% from 2019-2023.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / RealTrends, Inc., the industry leader for information, news, and real estate performance benchmarking, has named Shawn Evans and Charlie Hatter, Owners of Monument Sotheby's International Realty, to its 2024 GameChangers list. The list recognizes esteemed industry professionals changing the game of real estate in the United States. These professionals are the visionaries, doers, and innovators of the real estate industry.





Charlie Hatter (left) & Shawn Evans (right)

Shawn Evans and Charlie Hatter, Owners of Monument Sotheby's International Realty





This year, RealTrends targeted the top growth brokerage firms (between 2019 and 2023) from across the country and picked 18 leaders, including Shawn Evans and Charlie Hatter, who ranked sixth on the list, having grown their Mid-Atlantic area brokerage by 183%. Today, at just eight years, Monument Sotheby's International Realty has more than 300 agents, 12 offices, and over $1.5 billion in 2024 sales volume annually.

"Our agents represent quality, high standards, and professionalism and deliver on transparency. There is no other company as recognizable as ours to deliver this experience, which is what puts our agents and clients in the most strategic of positions and has allowed for tremendous organic growth," says Charlie Hatter, co-owner, of Monument Sotheby's International Realty.

"We are so proud of all the accomplishments our team has made and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for us. While this organization has grown a lot since we started eight years ago, we're still essentially a small company with a focus on culture, brand, and providing exceptional service to our agents," says Shawn Evans, co-owner of Monument Sotheby's International Realty.

"RealTrends' analysis of true GameChangers continues to emphasize that top-performing brokerage firms have a formula for growing market share in down markets. This is exactly the game that Shawn and Charlie are playing at Monument Sotheby's International Realty," says HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. "The leaders at Monument Sotheby's International Realty have driven impressive growth over the past five years and have been named RealTrends GameChangers multiple times. Their commitment and ability to grow in a challenging market is remarkable."

About Monument Sotheby's International Realty

Monument Sotheby's International Realty was founded to provide an unparalleled level of service and local market expertise. Our handpicked team consists of the most influential and experienced professionals in Mid-Atlantic area real estate. For more information, please visit monumentsothebysrealty.com

About RealTrends

RealTrends Verified is the industry's leading real estate performance benchmarking tool and the only program that independently verifies the performance of all featured brokerages, agents, and teams. This data has been meticulously reviewed for accuracy to help homebuyers and sellers connect with the nation's top performers, and top performers benchmark their success.

