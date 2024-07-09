CNH Brand New Holland Bring Products and Innovations to AgroBrasília

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / New Holland, a brand of CNH attended this year's edition of AgroBrasília, the main technology and business fair in the federal capital.

Products and solutions aimed at all profiles of farmers, regardless of the size of the operation, were on display. Among the attractions of the brand's booth was the new application for agricultural management, FieldOps, which helps farmers make better decisions based on fleet information and the analysis of agronomic data and can be used in all types and sizes of properties.

Other highlights were the new line of PL4000 planters, aimed at small and medium-sized producers, and the Guardian SP310F sprayer, the only one in the country with a front spray bar. New Holland also presented its spraying drone at AgroBrasília, which will be commercially available from the second half of the year.

"As a full-liner brand and close to farmers, New Holland always seeks to deliver the ideal solution for the customer's needs, regardless of the profile. We constantly invest in new technologies so that the producer can extract the highest productivity in the shortest possible time and reduce their costs, in addition to practicing a more sustainable agriculture," said Eduardo Kerbauy, New Holland's vice president for Latin America.

