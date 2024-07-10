Ashwin Sheth Group plans to invest over ?4500 crores in the next 3-5 years; unveils New Logo and Growth Vision

~Ashwin Sheth Group is celebrating 38 years of legacy in the real estate business

~Ashwin Sheth Group achieved sales revenue of ?1486 crore in the FY23-24, marking a threefold increase compared to FY22-23

~Ashwin Sheth Group plans to expand its business portfolio in the MMR region and is foraying into Bangalore, Delhi (NCR), plus plans to enter Hyderabad, Chennai and Goa

~ Aims to invest highly in sustainability and green initiatives over the next 3 to 5 years

~The company plans for an IPO in the next 18 - 24 months

MUMBAI, India, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashwin Sheth Group, a renowned name in the luxury real estate market in the MMR region, proudly announces its re-branding initiative to celebrate its remarkable 38 years of legacy, culminating in a 3x growth and planned entry into other key metros. With the unveiling of a new logo and vision, Ashwin Sheth Group reiterated their commitment towards enhancing the lives of customers and their steadfast dedication towards Quality and Design.

Ashwin Sheth Group collaborated with chlorophyll, India's first end-to-end brand consultancy firm, for the new brand identity. The new logo consists of the letters 'A' and 'S' and reflects the commitment to crafting spaces that serve as mirrors to the worlds inhabited by Ashwin Sheth Group's cherished stakeholders. The tagline, "Our world reflects your world", eloquently expresses the dedication to understanding and fulfilling customers' desires, needs, and aspirations.

Mr Ashwin Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwin Sheth Group, commented "India's real estate market has long been a key driver of economic growth, significantly contributing to the country's GDP. As Mumbai leads the luxury market and the real estate industry experiences positive momentum, we decided this was the perfect time for us to move onto the next level. Our re-branding marks a significant milestone in our journey, reflecting our commitment to creating spaces that resonate deeply with our customers' aspirations. With sales reaching ?1486 in FY23-24 and maintaining a remarkable three-fold growth trajectory, our financial year 2023-24 has been exceptional. This is just the beginning. Looking ahead, we are focused on redefining urban living through innovation, sustainability, and expansive community-building. With the new vision and brand identity my team is calling it Ashwin Sheth 2.0".

Mr Prabhakar Azad, Chief People and Process Officer, Ashwin Sheth Group, added, "Our commitment to employee centricity and our deeply ingrained values are the cornerstones of our company's success. By integrating SAP, HONO, Smart APP, and SFDC, we are transforming our operational efficiencies to consistently exceed customer expectations moving towards being a tech-driven company. In FY23-24, Ashwin Sheth Group was recognized as one of the preferred companies for its pay cycle. We are devoted to attracting and hiring the industry's top talent, ensuring our leadership team sets the benchmark in expertise and industry-leading business practices. We are also dedicated to fostering a world-class culture and offering exceptional growth opportunities for our outstanding talent, which will in turn help us scale greater heights."

Mr. Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Ashwin Sheth Group, stated, "Driven by an insatiable passion for innovation, Ashwin Sheth Group redefines luxury through deep contextual understanding. As we embark on a future journey of expansion, Ashwin Sheth 2.0 signifies our dedication to providing not just homes but also an understanding of your desires, needs and aspirations. We are aggressively expanding in the Pan MMR region and we will be soon launching projects in Kandivali, Borivali, Sewree, Juhu, 7 Rasta, Marine Drive, Nepean Sea Road, Goregaon, Thane, Mulund, and Mazagaon. We will be soon foraying into cities like Bangalore, Pune, Delhi (NCR), Chennai, Hyderabad and Goa. Our focus remains on prime locations, meticulous planning, innovative design, and unparalleled quality. Our rebranding is more than a new identity; it marks our commitment to designing holistic lifestyles that reflect the essence of our customers. As we continue to innovate and grow, we are poised to deliver unmatched value and exceptional experiences, solidifying our position as market leaders in the real estate sector. As part of CMD's vision and business expansion, the company plans to be among the top 10 leading real estate players in India in the next 4-5 years".

Commenting on the new brand identity, Mr Kiran Khalap, Co-Founder and Managing Director, chlorophyll brand & communications consultancy, commented, "Real estate in India is characterized by only a handful of pan-Indian brands. Given Ashwin Sheth Group's ambition to become one, chlorophyll needed to use its rigorous process (ideantity) to understand the pan-Indian mindset. A surprising insight emerged, true luxury involves a true understanding of a buyer's needs, something that the Ashwin Sheth Group excelled at. This led us to express the brand's meaning in a startling visual (where A and S were mirror images) with the brand line: Our world reflects your world.

We believe this ideantity is the quickest way to find a place in the most expensive real estate on earth: human memory!"

The company is also planning to look at new growth drivers including new land acquisitions at strategic locations. This will include Joint Ventures, Redevelopments and others. The company is also expanding its product portfolio across Residential, Commercial, Township, Villas, Retail, Mix-Use, Farm-houses, Co-working spaces, Second Homes and Warehousing.

With ambitious expansion plans, ground-breaking sustainability initiatives, and the prospect of an impending IPO, ASG is poised to elevate its legacy in the Indian real estate landscape.

About Ashwin Sheth Group:

Ashwin Sheth Group, founded in 1986, has solidified its position as a prominent real estate developer in India and Dubai. Renowned for its innovative designs and forward-thinking approach, the company has left an indelible mark on the landscape with over 82+ luxury projects globally. Notable landmarks like Viviana Mall in Thane, Iris Bay in Dubai, BeauMonde and Cnergy in Prabhadevi, and Montana in Mulund stand as testaments to the group's commitment to excellence. Partnering with top consultants in architecture, design, engineering, and construction, Ashwin Sheth Group consistently delivers value to its customers.

With a track record of nurturing over 35,000+ happy families into their dream homes and developing more than 38 million square feet of assets, the group has earned a reputation for quality and reliability. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ashwin Sheth, the group has amassed over three decades of experience in the industry. Mr. Sheth's outstanding contributions were recognized with the 'CMD of the Year', 'Exemplary Leader of the Year' and 'Real Estate Professional of the Year' awards, a testament to his leadership and innovation.

The company has won numerous industry accolades, including being named the 'Best Place to Work For', 'Most Preferred Brand' and 'Developer of the Year in Residential'. With a focus on expansion and a dedication to customer satisfaction, Ashwin Sheth Group continues to shape the real estate landscape with its unparalleled expertise and commitment to excellence.

To know, please click on: https://www.ashwinshethgroup.com/

Media Contact:

Ashwin Sheth Group

Riddhi Vira | PR and Corpcom

9619776362 | riddhi.v@ashwinshethgroup.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457266/Ashwin_Sheth_Group.jpg





View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ashwin-sheth-group-plans-to-invest-over-4500-crores-in-the-next-3-5-years-unveils-new-logo-and-growth-vision-302192817.html