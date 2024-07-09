Playa Management USA, LLC: Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Provides Update Following Hurricane Beryl

FAIRFAX, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (the "Company") announced today that following a preliminary assessment, the Company's resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico did not sustain significant damage from Hurricane Beryl. All of the Company's resorts are currently open, operational and welcoming our arriving guests.

