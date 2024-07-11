Powersports Listings | Mergers & Acquisitions: Bobby J's Yamaha of Albuquerque Heir Keith Johnson Expands New Mexico Footprint With Santa Fe Motor Sports Acquisition

Keith Johnson, owner of the oldest Yamaha dealer in the United States dating back to 1956, paves his way into a new market by acquiring Santa Fe Motor Sports, another success story in powersports dealership transactions managed by Powersports Listings M&A.

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Powersports Listings M&A announces the acquisition of Santa Fe Motor Sports by Keith Johnson along with his wife Jennifer Johnson, owners of Bobby J's Yamaha of Albuquerque, NM, a revered dealership established in 1956. Bobby J's Yamaha's founder Bob Johnson (Bobby J) raced flat track on Indian® motorcycles in the early 1950's. Following in his footsteps were son, Stan, and nephew Vern Johnson who raced Flat Track all across the U.S. with National recognition. Keith Johnson, son of Stan, raced supercross, motocross, and arenacross achieving the supercross Top Privateer award in 2003 and placing 9th overall in the series. Keith raced professionally for 11 years earning victories at National Races and decided to join the family business full time in 2009.

Santa Fe Motor Sports storefront on closing day

From left: Tom Macatee, Nancy Blake, Sidney Mace, Keith Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, David Clay

Santa Fe Motor Sports of Santa Fe, NM was founded by Sidney Mace and Nancy Blake in 1995 and has since been the fulcrum of powersports vehicles and products in Santa Fe, NM carrying top industry brands Polaris / Hammerhead / GEM, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki. In 2005, Sidney and Nancy built a new state of the art nearly 13,000 sq. ft. facility where the dealership continues to operate to date. The incredible track record of success and brand line up made Santa Fe Motorsports an apt strategic growth option for the Johnson's legacy in the powersports business.

Jerry Szopinski, Powersports Listings M&A's President of Sales, diligently managed the introductions between Keith Johnson and the Sellers. The acquisition was finalized on June 23rd, 2024, with the oversight of PLMA's CIO, CEO, and Vice President, David Clay, Tom Macatee, and Mike Pate.

As a new era dawns on Santa Fe Motor Sports with the passion-driven Johnson family at the helm, customers in Santa Fe can expect a continuation of superior service, quality products, and the same contagious enthusiasm to deliver fun.

Sidney Mace and Nancy Blake noted, "It has been an incredible journey building Santa Fe Motor Sports for nearly 30 years. We are so grateful to our customers and employees that made it all possible. Having known and respected Bobby J makes this transition incredibly special!"

Keith and Jennifer Johnson noted, "The acquisition process of an additional dealership is full of hurdles and stress. We appreciate the guidance from Powersports Listings M&A to navigate the moving parts to get the deal done and the professionalism of Sidney Mace and Nancy Blake to orchestrate a smooth transition of ownership."

Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions (PLMA), the professional powersports industry dealership brokerage centrally located in Dallas, Texas, managed the transaction as the Seller's representative with team members:

Tom Macatee, CEO

David Clay, CIO

Jerry Szopinski, President of Sales & Networking

Mike Pate, Vice President

Brad Watson, Business Consultant

Jaye Sanders, Managing Director

From left: Nancy Blake, Sidney Mace, Keith Johnson, Jennifer Johnson

SOURCE: Powersports Listings M&A

