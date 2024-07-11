Energy Supplement Market Value Set to Total USD 69.4 Billion by 2034, Spurred by Growing Health Consciousness | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States, holding a 24.3% market share in 2024, sees rising demand for functional beverages. With energy supplement consumption projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR over the next decade, the trend is driven by fitness enthusiasts and a preference for natural ingredients, boosting the industry's growth prospects.

NEWARK, Del., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy supplement market value is forecast to total USD 43.7 billion in 2024 and USD 69.4 billion by 2034. Global energy supplement demand is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% during the assessment period.

One of the prominent factors fueling growth of the energy supplement industry is the increasing awareness about health and fitness among consumers. Similarly, growing demand for convenient energy-boosting supplements is set to boost sales growth.

Consumers are shifting towards a healthier life by involving in activities such as going to the gym, exercising, cycling, or yoga to keep themselves healthy. This extra activity, in addition to regular work, needs extra energy for body maintenance, leading to high consumption of energy supplements.

Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19626

The target market is set to grow steadily as more and more youth are involved in sports activities. Also new adventure sports are added and accepted by sports enthusiasts. This will likely create lucrative growth prospects for companies.

Leading players are concentrating on creating new formulations and delivery methods to cater to evolving consumer needs and preferences. Many new flavors are being added to allow consumers to choose from. These innovations will positively impact industry growth during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global energy supplements market is set to total USD 69.4 billion by 2034.

is set to total by 2034. By product type, the energy drinks segment is forecast to account for a value share of 42.1% in 2024.

is forecast to account for a value share of in 2024. Based on the distribution channel, the store-based retail category will likely hold a market share of 54.3% in 2024.

in 2024. The United States is poised to record a CAGR of 5.5 % through 2034.

through 2034. Demand in India is predicted to increase at 7.2% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

"The energy supplement industry is poised to witness a steady growth trajectory due to the increasing demand for portable and easy on-to-go energy supplements during heavy physical activities. However, regulatory compliances of various regions along with sourcing of raw materials may restrict new product launches in the market." - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Amway corporations, Herbalife Nutrition, Glanbia Nutrition, PepsiCo Holdings, Red Bull, Herbaland, BUILD, and others are the few leading players operating in this market. Key players are constantly focusing on developing new formulations with innovative flavors and formats to cater to the specific requirements of consumers.

Strategies like acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and distribution agreements are becoming popular in the industry. Similarly, companies are using extensive marketing strategies to increase their customer base and stay ahead of the competition.

Industry Update:

In 2024, United States-based Rockstar Energy Drinks introduced Rockstar Focus to strengthen its energy drink portfolio.

Leading Energy Supplement Brands

Amway Corporation

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

PepsiCo Holdings

Red Bull GmbH

Herbaland

Rockstar, Inc.

Celsius

Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights Purchase Now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19626

Country wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 United States Energy Supplement Market 5.5 % Germany Energy Supplement Market 4.4 % India Energy Supplement Market 7.2 % Australia Energy Supplement Market 8.1 %

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) has released an objective assessment of the global energy supplement market, presenting past demand data from 2019 to 2023 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2024 to 2034 period.

The study provides compelling industry insights based on product type (drinks, powders, capsules, tablets, gummies, others (gel, energy bars)), end-user (kids/infants, adults/teenagers, old age), distribution channel (store-based retail-hypermarket/supermarkets, pharmacies or drug stores, grocery store, specialty stores, discount store, online retail), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/energy-supplement-market

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in?Food and Beverage Domain:

The global dietary supplement market value is expected to attain a valuation of around US$ 170.1 billion by 2034.

Global Natural Food Colors Market Value is estimated to grow at ~US$ 3.3 billion by 2033, at 7.2% CAGR during forecast periods.

The global sales of Botanical Supplements Market is predicted to surpass a valuation of US$ 71,963 million in 2023. It is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 95,703.2 million by 2033.

The global collagen supplement industry share is forecast to reach a value of nearly US$ 3,089.7 million by 2034.

The Vegan Vitamins and Supplements market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecasted period.

The Glucosamine Supplements Market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8%. The industry's estimated value will increase from US$ 583.6 Million in 2023 to US$ 932.7 Million in 2033.

The global demand for brain health supplement market is expected to reach US$ 15,180 million by 2034, up from US$ 8,200 million in 2024.

The global Hyaluronic Acid Supplement industry share is promising to achieve a market valuation of US$ 3,405.1 million by 2034.

The global sales of skincare supplement market is projected to reach USD 2,780 million in 2024. The industry is estimated to attain a value of around USD 4,500 million by 2034 and witness a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

The overall demand for plant-based energy drinks is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 16,285.7 Million by 2032.

Water Enhancers Market reached a valuation of US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 4 Billion by 2032, at a 9.5% CAGR.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries:?sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website:?https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn |?Twitter |?Blogs?|?YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/energy-supplement-market-value-set-to-total-usd-69-4-billion-by-2034--spurred-by-growing-health-consciousness--future-market-insights-inc-302194770.html