Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A403UF | ISIN: SE0022049920 | Ticker-Symbol: LS60
Frankfurt
11.07.24
13:09 Uhr
0,456 Euro
-0,001
-0,15 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.07.2024 17:22 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New last trading day for paid subscription units (BTU) of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (Record Id 269640)

Correction regarding instrument name. Changed to units from shares.

At the request of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, the last trading day in
Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB's paid subscription units will be changed from
2024-07-12 to 2024-07-16. 



Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CLS BTU B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022242384              
Order Book:   339505                 
Market Segment: First North STO             



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.