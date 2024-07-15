Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
Tradegate
15.07.24
13:46 Uhr
1.445,00 Euro
-3,00
-0,21 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.448,501.450,0013:49
1.448,001.449,5013:49
GlobeNewswire
15.07.2024 12:22 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Correction of Maersk options expiration date (222/24)

On-request options in A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S B (Maersk) have been listed with
incorrect expiration date of November 20, 2024, instead of standard monthly
expiration date on third Friday of the respective month, November 15, 2024,
which is the prescribed method under the Exchange Rules and Clearing Rules of
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The affected options have been suspended from
trading. 

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will
(1) set the expiration day for the options to November 15, 2024 in accordance
with the prescribed method under the Exchange Rules and Clearing Rules of
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets; and (2) to account for reduced time to expiration,
calculate the time value for the expiration date difference for the contract
MAERSK4K11000 with open interest, that will be settled on July 16, 2024, which
constitutes a price adjustment in accordance with Section 3.5.1(iii) of the
Exchange Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. 

Series   ISIN    Open    Strike   Old Expiration  New Expiration 
             Interest  Price    date       Date     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAERSK4K10 SE00218722      -    10500    2024-11-20    2024-11-15
500     15                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAERSK4K11 SE00218722      5    11000    2024-11-20    2024-11-15
000     31                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAERSK4K11 SE00218722      -    11500    2024-11-20    2024-11-15
500     56                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAERSK4W10 SE00218722      -    10500    2024-11-20    2024-11-15
500     07                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAERSK4W11 SE00218722      -    11000    2024-11-20    2024-11-15
000     23                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAERSK4W11 SE00218722      -    11500    2024-11-20    2024-11-15
500     49                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Trading in the options with correct expiration date will resume on July 16,
2024. Exercise price and contract size will not be affected by the correction,
series names, ISIN codes and Prod IDs will remain unchanged. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1234217
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.