NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Correction of Maersk options expiration date (222/24)

On-request options in A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S B (Maersk) have been listed with incorrect expiration date of November 20, 2024, instead of standard monthly expiration date on third Friday of the respective month, November 15, 2024, which is the prescribed method under the Exchange Rules and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The affected options have been suspended from trading. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will (1) set the expiration day for the options to November 15, 2024 in accordance with the prescribed method under the Exchange Rules and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets; and (2) to account for reduced time to expiration, calculate the time value for the expiration date difference for the contract MAERSK4K11000 with open interest, that will be settled on July 16, 2024, which constitutes a price adjustment in accordance with Section 3.5.1(iii) of the Exchange Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. Series ISIN Open Strike Old Expiration New Expiration Interest Price date Date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAERSK4K10 SE00218722 - 10500 2024-11-20 2024-11-15 500 15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAERSK4K11 SE00218722 5 11000 2024-11-20 2024-11-15 000 31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAERSK4K11 SE00218722 - 11500 2024-11-20 2024-11-15 500 56 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAERSK4W10 SE00218722 - 10500 2024-11-20 2024-11-15 500 07 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAERSK4W11 SE00218722 - 11000 2024-11-20 2024-11-15 000 23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAERSK4W11 SE00218722 - 11500 2024-11-20 2024-11-15 500 49 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading in the options with correct expiration date will resume on July 16, 2024. Exercise price and contract size will not be affected by the correction, series names, ISIN codes and Prod IDs will remain unchanged. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1234217