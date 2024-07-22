Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.07.2024
FDA-Genehmigung könnte die 60-Milliarden-Dollar-Chance für diese Aktie entfesseln
WKN: A3E1GW | ISIN: BE0974464977
Tradegate
22.07.24
17:08 Uhr
82,96 Euro
+0,04
+0,05 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
Syensqo SA: Syensqo - Acquisition of own shares

Acquisition of own shares

Brussels, Belgium - July 22, 2024 - 17:45 CEST

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Syensqo SA ("Syensqo" or the "Company") hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Buyback Program, announced on 25 June 2024.

In the framework of this Share Buyback Program, covering the buyback of a maximum of 983,000 Syensqo shares, Syensqo announces that it has repurchased 49,900 Syensqo shares in the period from 15 July 2024 up to and including 19 July 2024, as follows:

Date of purchaseMarket / MTFNumber of sharesAverage price paid (€)Total (€)Lowest price paid (€)Highest price paid (€)
15-Jul-2024AQEU26781.6721,805.7081.2882.88
15-Jul-2024CEUX1,36681.56111,406.7381.3183.15
15-Jul-2024XBRU8,96781.91734,457.3881.1883.14
16-Jul-2024AQEU19781.5716,070.1080.8982.37
16-Jul-2024CEUX1,12981.5192,024.5680.7182.38
16-Jul-2024XBRU9,47481.14768,698.5780.5082.39
17-Jul-2024AQEU9781.917,945.4581.7382.90
17-Jul-2024CEUX35583.1929,534.0581.4384.50
17-Jul-2024XBRU8,34882.04684,878.2780.8084.72
18-Jul-2024AQEU8683.927,216.9683.9183.93
18-Jul-2024CEUX39584.1633,244.3183.5284.49
18-Jul-2024XBRU7,91984.08665,828.7382.3084.70
19-Jul-2024AQEU23882.3319,595.2181.8282.64
19-Jul-2024CEUX2,67782.24220,155.4181.7782.94
19-Jul-2024XBRU8,38582.28689,894.3281.6882.95
Total49,900 4,102,755.74

As of 19 July 2024, the Company held a total of 893,920 own shares, spread out as follows:

  • 242,548 Syensqo shares in the framework of the Share Buyback Program; and
  • 651,372 Syensqo shares by Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information/major-shareholders)"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.

Contacts

Investors & AnalystsMedia
Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989

Bisser Alexandrov
+33 607 635 280

investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)		Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07

media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

