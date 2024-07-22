DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Jul-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 July 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 22 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 121,052 Highest price paid per share: 110.50p Lowest price paid per share: 106.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.2737p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,211,841 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (345,211,841) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 108.2737p 121,052

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 776 107.00 08:51:54 00070709096TRLO0 XLON 10232 107.00 08:51:54 00070709095TRLO0 XLON 4118 107.00 08:51:54 00070709097TRLO0 XLON 10487 107.00 08:52:28 00070709105TRLO0 XLON 6162 106.50 08:52:37 00070709106TRLO0 XLON 740 106.50 08:53:37 00070709127TRLO0 XLON 31245 108.25 10:07:03 00070710979TRLO0 XLON 327 108.50 11:36:39 00070713076TRLO0 XLON 1479 108.50 11:36:39 00070713075TRLO0 XLON 119 108.50 11:38:20 00070713103TRLO0 XLON 1470 108.50 11:38:20 00070713102TRLO0 XLON 1487 108.50 11:38:20 00070713104TRLO0 XLON 5843 108.50 11:56:39 00070713482TRLO0 XLON 1306 108.50 11:56:39 00070713481TRLO0 XLON 6095 108.50 11:56:39 00070713480TRLO0 XLON 853 109.00 12:03:39 00070713580TRLO0 XLON 618 109.00 12:03:39 00070713579TRLO0 XLON 62 109.00 12:03:39 00070713578TRLO0 XLON 767 109.00 12:03:46 00070713583TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:03:46 00070713582TRLO0 XLON 956 109.00 12:03:46 00070713585TRLO0 XLON 1243 109.00 12:03:46 00070713584TRLO0 XLON 1328 109.00 12:03:46 00070713587TRLO0 XLON 1243 109.00 12:03:46 00070713586TRLO0 XLON 976 109.00 12:03:46 00070713591TRLO0 XLON 1400 109.00 12:03:46 00070713590TRLO0 XLON 777 109.00 12:03:46 00070713589TRLO0 XLON 1243 109.00 12:03:46 00070713588TRLO0 XLON 1960 109.00 12:04:46 00070713608TRLO0 XLON 164 109.00 12:04:46 00070713607TRLO0 XLON 1328 109.00 12:04:46 00070713606TRLO0 XLON 1243 109.00 12:04:46 00070713605TRLO0 XLON 725 109.00 12:04:46 00070713611TRLO0 XLON 2002 109.00 12:04:46 00070713610TRLO0 XLON 1848 109.00 12:04:46 00070713609TRLO0 XLON 245 109.00 12:05:46 00070713627TRLO0 XLON 2002 109.00 12:05:46 00070713626TRLO0 XLON 1848 109.00 12:05:46 00070713625TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:09:50 00070713670TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:12:50 00070713710TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:15:50 00070713735TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:16:29 00070713795TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:19:13 00070713821TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:19:20 00070713822TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:20:26 00070713853TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:22:01 00070713873TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:22:31 00070713898TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:25:31 00070713951TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:27:01 00070713967TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:28:51 00070713997TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:29:47 00070714019TRLO0 XLON 132 109.00 12:30:42 00070714050TRLO0 XLON 1563 109.00 12:52:42 00070714365TRLO0 XLON 72 110.00 14:25:21 00070716472TRLO0 XLON 72 110.00 14:25:24 00070716473TRLO0 XLON 1074 110.00 14:57:24 00070717960TRLO0 XLON 3500 110.00 14:57:24 00070717959TRLO0 XLON 122 110.50 15:22:54 00070719091TRLO0 XLON 626 110.50 15:38:19 00070719663TRLO0 XLON 1211 110.50 15:38:19 00070719662TRLO0 XLON 122 110.50 15:38:19 00070719661TRLO0 XLON 1285 110.50 15:38:19 00070719660TRLO0 XLON 1156 110.50 15:38:19 00070719659TRLO0 XLON 72 110.00 15:57:09 00070720363TRLO0 XLON 1480 110.00 16:22:06 00070722012TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

