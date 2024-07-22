Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
FDA-Genehmigung könnte die 60-Milliarden-Dollar-Chance für diese Aktie entfesseln
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Berlin
22.07.24
08:34 Uhr
1,220 Euro
-0,020
-1,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2501,73022.07.
Dow Jones News
22.07.2024 19:16 Uhr
222 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Jul-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
22 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               22 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      121,052 
Highest price paid per share:         110.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          106.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.2737p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 345,211,841 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (345,211,841) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      108.2737p                    121,052

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
776                107.00      08:51:54          00070709096TRLO0      XLON 
10232               107.00      08:51:54          00070709095TRLO0      XLON 
4118               107.00      08:51:54          00070709097TRLO0      XLON 
10487               107.00      08:52:28          00070709105TRLO0      XLON 
6162               106.50      08:52:37          00070709106TRLO0      XLON 
740                106.50      08:53:37          00070709127TRLO0      XLON 
31245               108.25      10:07:03          00070710979TRLO0      XLON 
327                108.50      11:36:39          00070713076TRLO0      XLON 
1479               108.50      11:36:39          00070713075TRLO0      XLON 
119                108.50      11:38:20          00070713103TRLO0      XLON 
1470               108.50      11:38:20          00070713102TRLO0      XLON 
1487               108.50      11:38:20          00070713104TRLO0      XLON 
5843               108.50      11:56:39          00070713482TRLO0      XLON 
1306               108.50      11:56:39          00070713481TRLO0      XLON 
6095               108.50      11:56:39          00070713480TRLO0      XLON 
853                109.00      12:03:39          00070713580TRLO0      XLON 
618                109.00      12:03:39          00070713579TRLO0      XLON 
62                109.00      12:03:39          00070713578TRLO0      XLON 
767                109.00      12:03:46          00070713583TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:03:46          00070713582TRLO0      XLON 
956                109.00      12:03:46          00070713585TRLO0      XLON 
1243               109.00      12:03:46          00070713584TRLO0      XLON 
1328               109.00      12:03:46          00070713587TRLO0      XLON 
1243               109.00      12:03:46          00070713586TRLO0      XLON 
976                109.00      12:03:46          00070713591TRLO0      XLON 
1400               109.00      12:03:46          00070713590TRLO0      XLON 
777                109.00      12:03:46          00070713589TRLO0      XLON 
1243               109.00      12:03:46          00070713588TRLO0      XLON 
1960               109.00      12:04:46          00070713608TRLO0      XLON 
164                109.00      12:04:46          00070713607TRLO0      XLON 
1328               109.00      12:04:46          00070713606TRLO0      XLON 
1243               109.00      12:04:46          00070713605TRLO0      XLON 
725                109.00      12:04:46          00070713611TRLO0      XLON 
2002               109.00      12:04:46          00070713610TRLO0      XLON 
1848               109.00      12:04:46          00070713609TRLO0      XLON 
245                109.00      12:05:46          00070713627TRLO0      XLON 
2002               109.00      12:05:46          00070713626TRLO0      XLON 
1848               109.00      12:05:46          00070713625TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:09:50          00070713670TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:12:50          00070713710TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:15:50          00070713735TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:16:29          00070713795TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:19:13          00070713821TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:19:20          00070713822TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:20:26          00070713853TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:22:01          00070713873TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:22:31          00070713898TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:25:31          00070713951TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:27:01          00070713967TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:28:51          00070713997TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:29:47          00070714019TRLO0      XLON 
132                109.00      12:30:42          00070714050TRLO0      XLON 
1563               109.00      12:52:42          00070714365TRLO0      XLON 
72                110.00      14:25:21          00070716472TRLO0      XLON 
72                110.00      14:25:24          00070716473TRLO0      XLON 
1074               110.00      14:57:24          00070717960TRLO0      XLON 
3500               110.00      14:57:24          00070717959TRLO0      XLON 
122                110.50      15:22:54          00070719091TRLO0      XLON 
626                110.50      15:38:19          00070719663TRLO0      XLON 
1211               110.50      15:38:19          00070719662TRLO0      XLON 
122                110.50      15:38:19          00070719661TRLO0      XLON 
1285               110.50      15:38:19          00070719660TRLO0      XLON 
1156               110.50      15:38:19          00070719659TRLO0      XLON 
72                110.00      15:57:09          00070720363TRLO0      XLON 
1480               110.00      16:22:06          00070722012TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.