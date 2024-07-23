Tietoevry: Tietoevry's Interim Report 2/2024: Steady performance in a mixed market

Tietoevry Corporation HALF-YEAR REPORT 23 July 2024, 9.00 a.m. (EEST)

Organic growth of 1% driven by software businesses

Improved profitability of 11% supported by Tietoevry Tech Services

Strong customer wins and order intake - book-to-bill 1.3

Strategic review of Tietoevry Tech Services progressing - active sales process ongoing

4-6/2024 4-6/2023 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 Revenue, EUR million 715.0 695.2 1 448.9 1 439.5 Organic growth1), % 1 3 -1 5 Acquisitions and divestments, % 2 0 2 0 Foreign exchange rates, % 0 -8 -1 -7 Total growth, % 3 -6 1 -2 Organic growth adjusted for working days4), % -1 4 -1 6 Operating profit (EBIT), EUR million 47.8 41.2 110.4 109.9 Operating margin (EBIT), % 6.7 5.9 7.6 7.6 Adjusted2) operating profit (EBITA3)), EUR million 78.3 72.9 167.0 164.7 Adjusted2) operating margin (EBITA3)), % 11.0 10.5 11.5 11.4 EPS, EUR 0.24 0.21 0.56 0.62 Cash flow from operating activities, EUR million 68.1 11.5 139.9 115.2 Capital expenditure, EUR million 24.5 18.9 48.7 39.6

Full-year outlook for 2024 unchanged

Tietoevry expects its organic1) growth to be in the range of 0-3% (revenue in 2023: EUR 2 851.4 million).

The company estimates its full-year adjusted operating margin2) (adjusted EBITA3)) to be 12.0-13.0% (12.6% in 2023).

1) Adjusted for currency effects, acquisitions and divestments

2) Adjustment items include restructuring costs, capital gains/losses, impairment charges and other items affecting comparability

3) Profit before interests, taxes and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

4) Company estimate

CEO's comment

Comment regarding the interim report by Kimmo Alkio, President and CEO:

"We delivered steady second-quarter performance in a mixed market environment. The company returned to growth and improved its profitability to 11%. Our software businesses, Tietoevry Banking and Tietoevry Industry posted healthy growth of 5%. Furthermore, Tietoevry Banking signed significant customer contracts and achieved a record-high order book. Our consulting and managed services businesses declined in a market with weaker demand. We continue our focus on efficiency to remain resilient across all businesses, with the biggest profitability improvement in the second quarter seen in Tietoevry Tech Services.

As announced on 1 July, the strategic review of Tietoevry Tech Services is progressing with an active sales process ongoing. As a company, we are in the middle of a multi-year strategic transformation, which we embarked on with our specialization strategy at the beginning of 2022. We are making consistent progress in our ambition of repositioning Tietoevry as a leading software and digital engineering company. During the quarter, we launched a new unified operating model for Tietoevry Create to realize its global scale, competitive offerings and efficiency. The software businesses further expanded their footprint with customer wins, SaaS models and AI-enabled products. As an example, in healthcare we have co-created with our customers AI-augmented diagnosis and treatment solutions for patient-centred care.

Our hearts and minds remain with our colleagues and people in Ukraine as the devastating situation in the country continues.

We are also proud of the progress in our sustainability agenda - we remain focused on climate action, ethical conduct and social impact as outlined in our Sustainability Pledge launched in March. Tietoevry was recognized as one of Europe's Climate Leaders 2024 in a listing by the Financial Times and as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024 by Time Magazine - both compiled in partnership with Statista. We also continue to have diversity and inclusion in focus, demonstrated, for example, by our long-term participation in Pride."

Financial performance by segment

Revenue, EUR million Revenue, EUR million Growth, % Organic growth, % Adjusted operating profit, EUR million Adjusted operating profit, EUR million Adjusted operating margin, % Adjusted operating margin, % 4-6/2024 4-6/2023 4-6/2024 4-6/2023 4-6/2024 4-6/2023 Tietoevry Create 213.9 204.8 4 -2 24.3 24.4 11.4 11.9 Tietoevry Banking 148.2 139.8 6 5 14.7 14.8 9.9 10.6 Tietoevry Care 58.6 58.2 1 1 15.3 17.0 26.2 29.1 Tietoevry Industry 67.3 63.8 5 5 10.1 9.4 15.1 14.7 Tietoevry Tech Services 256.1 265.4 -4 -4 19.8 13.1 7.7 4.9 Eliminations and non-allocated costs -29.2 -37.0 - - -6.0 -5.7 - - Group total 715.0 695.2 3 1 78.3 72.9 11.0 10.5

