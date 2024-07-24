Chapais, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - The City of Chapais and the metal exploration company QC Copper & Gold (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) have implemented an official working group to ensure the exploration and development of the Opémiska project within the city limits of Chapais are conducted according to the highest industry standards. The working group, City/Mine Group (CMG) is a forum for constructive dialogue to ensure that the Opémiska project is explored and developed according to the values and expectations of Chapais citizens while maximizing economic benefits.





What is the City/Mine Group?

The CMG allows representatives from QC Copper & Gold and the Chapais leadership team to discuss issues transparently and on an equal footing. Each meeting is facilitated by the advisory company Transfert Environnement et Société, which then produces a report and sets a schedule for each party's commitments to ensure that the meetings yield results.

"We are grateful to the City of Chapais for its initiative and invitation to explore and develop the Opémiska project. Our collaboration with the City of Chapais is essential, and we are committed to maintaining this partnership. We aim for a harmonious approach that benefits both the Opémiska project and the local community. With these objectives in mind, we are committed to presenting a respectful and socially responsible project, considering the proximity to Chapais," said Guy Le Bel, President of QC Copper & Gold.

Conditions for Project Support

Regarding Chapais's interest in mining development, Chapais is clear about its conditions: "We are open to welcoming projects on our territory, but our expectations are high. Thus far, everything suggests that the project proposed by QC Copper & Gold will continue to respect municipal values such as harmony, nature protection, and citizens' well-being. This is our top priority," commented the Mayor of Chapais, Mr. Jacques Fortin.

Commitment to the Local Economy

The City of Chapais also welcomes QC Copper & Gold's commitment to the regional economy through its local procurement policy, a key element in strengthening Chapais's economy. The President of QC Copper & Gold adds: "We are committed to being an active and responsible partner in the development and prosperity of Chapais. Our local procurement policy is designed to encourage job creation and ensure long-term economic growth for the community." The Opémiska mining project is in preparation for its preliminary economic study with further information on Opémiska available on QC Copper & Gold's website.

To consult the work of the CMG, visit the Chapais' website under the "Affaires et économie" section.

About the City of Chapais

Chapais is a city in Northern Quebec, in the James Bay territory, rich in mining history and focused on responsible and sustainable economic development. Nestled in the heart of the boreal forest and bordered by majestic lakes and wild rivers, the Chapais community offers young families of all backgrounds an unparalleled living environment and experience. An open, welcoming, tolerant society that loves life in the great outdoors, Chapais will entirely satisfy any enthusiast of a healthy, safe, and exciting life: hiking, wildlife and flora observation, family bike excursions, sport fishing and hunting, snowmobiling and ATV rides, river kayaking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, climbing, community gardens, and picking wild berries and mushrooms.

About QC Copper & Gold

QC Copper is dedicated to advancing its Opémiska copper mining complex, a former producer in the Chapais region of Quebec. The company recently published an updated resource estimate, reporting a robust inventory of Mineral Resource in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 2.1 billion lbs of copper equivalent contained in 97.5 million tonnes and Inferred Mineral Resources of 157 million lbs of copper equivalent contained in 11.0 million tonnes.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

