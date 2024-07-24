Nasdaq Announces Semi-annual Changes to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index

Helsinki, July 24, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective at market open on Thursday, August 01, 2024. The OMX Helsinki 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The index is reviewed semi-annually in February and August. As a result of the semi-annual review, the following security will be added to the Index: Kemira Oyj (KEMIRA) and the following security will be removed from the Index: Telia Company AB (TELIA1). For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Global Indexes Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index, and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Maarit Bystedt + 358 (0) 9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Stockholm Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.