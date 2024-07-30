Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares 
30-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday, 29 July 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            80,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            372.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            357.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            364.3889p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 105,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,940,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/07/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 364.3889

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
536                371.00      08:45:39          00070791528TRLO0      XLON 
216                371.00      08:45:39          00070791529TRLO0      XLON 
837                369.50      08:49:11          00070791617TRLO0      XLON 
200                368.00      08:56:02          00070791969TRLO0      XLON 
537                368.00      08:56:02          00070791970TRLO0      XLON 
745                367.50      08:56:02          00070791971TRLO0      XLON 
759                366.50      08:56:12          00070791973TRLO0      XLON 
806                367.00      09:03:00          00070792212TRLO0      XLON 
570                367.50      09:03:00          00070792213TRLO0      XLON 
858                367.50      09:03:00          00070792214TRLO0      XLON 
23                367.50      09:03:00          00070792215TRLO0      XLON 
400                367.00      09:41:45          00070793172TRLO0      XLON 
288                367.00      09:41:45          00070793173TRLO0      XLON 
765                365.50      09:41:49          00070793175TRLO0      XLON 
887                365.00      09:41:54          00070793177TRLO0      XLON 
844                365.00      09:41:54          00070793178TRLO0      XLON 
688                364.50      09:44:15          00070793236TRLO0      XLON 
640                364.50      09:54:04          00070793510TRLO0      XLON 
860                363.50      09:54:04          00070793511TRLO0      XLON 
751                364.50      10:13:16          00070793920TRLO0      XLON 
664                365.50      10:20:04          00070794097TRLO0      XLON 
378                367.00      10:22:40          00070794151TRLO0      XLON 
472                367.00      10:22:40          00070794152TRLO0      XLON 
1073               367.00      10:22:40          00070794153TRLO0      XLON 
635                367.00      10:22:40          00070794154TRLO0      XLON 
672                367.50      10:45:43          00070794660TRLO0      XLON 
954                366.50      10:50:02          00070794764TRLO0      XLON 
719                368.50      11:08:11          00070795183TRLO0      XLON 
693                368.50      11:08:11          00070795184TRLO0      XLON 
755                368.50      11:08:59          00070795209TRLO0      XLON 
630                369.50      11:17:14          00070795355TRLO0      XLON 
745                369.50      11:17:14          00070795356TRLO0      XLON 
266                372.00      11:59:32          00070796113TRLO0      XLON 
448                372.00      11:59:32          00070796114TRLO0      XLON 
367                372.00      11:59:32          00070796115TRLO0      XLON 
1024               372.50      12:02:54          00070796201TRLO0      XLON 
201                372.00      12:02:55          00070796202TRLO0      XLON 
459                372.00      12:03:01          00070796203TRLO0      XLON 
681                371.50      12:04:28          00070796219TRLO0      XLON 
649                371.00      12:34:19          00070796757TRLO0      XLON 
118                371.00      12:34:19          00070796758TRLO0      XLON 
678                369.50      12:49:59          00070797008TRLO0      XLON 
115                370.00      12:59:59          00070797140TRLO0      XLON 
211                370.00      12:59:59          00070797141TRLO0      XLON 
165                370.00      12:59:59          00070797142TRLO0      XLON 
230                370.00      12:59:59          00070797143TRLO0      XLON 
12                370.00      12:59:59          00070797144TRLO0      XLON 
600                369.50      13:02:34          00070797169TRLO0      XLON 
131                369.50      13:02:34          00070797170TRLO0      XLON 
681                368.50      13:22:42          00070797544TRLO0      XLON 
48                369.50      13:32:50          00070797759TRLO0      XLON 
999                369.50      13:32:50          00070797760TRLO0      XLON 
68                369.50      13:33:50          00070797784TRLO0      XLON 
5                 369.50      13:33:50          00070797785TRLO0      XLON 
200                370.00      13:39:00          00070797928TRLO0      XLON 
1025               370.00      13:39:00          00070797929TRLO0      XLON 
684                369.50      13:41:12          00070797955TRLO0      XLON 
649                369.00      13:41:12          00070797956TRLO0      XLON 
620                369.50      13:41:12          00070797957TRLO0      XLON 
689                368.00      13:52:00          00070798174TRLO0      XLON 
905                367.00      13:52:02          00070798180TRLO0      XLON 
817                366.00      13:52:05          00070798188TRLO0      XLON 
695                364.50      14:03:58          00070798495TRLO0      XLON 
759                364.00      14:08:32          00070798693TRLO0      XLON 
911                364.00      14:08:32          00070798694TRLO0      XLON 
1070               362.50      14:08:32          00070798695TRLO0      XLON 
683                362.00      14:11:45          00070798786TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
