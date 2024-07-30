DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares 30-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday, 29 July 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 80,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 372.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 357.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 364.3889p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 105,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,940,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/07/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 364.3889

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 536 371.00 08:45:39 00070791528TRLO0 XLON 216 371.00 08:45:39 00070791529TRLO0 XLON 837 369.50 08:49:11 00070791617TRLO0 XLON 200 368.00 08:56:02 00070791969TRLO0 XLON 537 368.00 08:56:02 00070791970TRLO0 XLON 745 367.50 08:56:02 00070791971TRLO0 XLON 759 366.50 08:56:12 00070791973TRLO0 XLON 806 367.00 09:03:00 00070792212TRLO0 XLON 570 367.50 09:03:00 00070792213TRLO0 XLON 858 367.50 09:03:00 00070792214TRLO0 XLON 23 367.50 09:03:00 00070792215TRLO0 XLON 400 367.00 09:41:45 00070793172TRLO0 XLON 288 367.00 09:41:45 00070793173TRLO0 XLON 765 365.50 09:41:49 00070793175TRLO0 XLON 887 365.00 09:41:54 00070793177TRLO0 XLON 844 365.00 09:41:54 00070793178TRLO0 XLON 688 364.50 09:44:15 00070793236TRLO0 XLON 640 364.50 09:54:04 00070793510TRLO0 XLON 860 363.50 09:54:04 00070793511TRLO0 XLON 751 364.50 10:13:16 00070793920TRLO0 XLON 664 365.50 10:20:04 00070794097TRLO0 XLON 378 367.00 10:22:40 00070794151TRLO0 XLON 472 367.00 10:22:40 00070794152TRLO0 XLON 1073 367.00 10:22:40 00070794153TRLO0 XLON 635 367.00 10:22:40 00070794154TRLO0 XLON 672 367.50 10:45:43 00070794660TRLO0 XLON 954 366.50 10:50:02 00070794764TRLO0 XLON 719 368.50 11:08:11 00070795183TRLO0 XLON 693 368.50 11:08:11 00070795184TRLO0 XLON 755 368.50 11:08:59 00070795209TRLO0 XLON 630 369.50 11:17:14 00070795355TRLO0 XLON 745 369.50 11:17:14 00070795356TRLO0 XLON 266 372.00 11:59:32 00070796113TRLO0 XLON 448 372.00 11:59:32 00070796114TRLO0 XLON 367 372.00 11:59:32 00070796115TRLO0 XLON 1024 372.50 12:02:54 00070796201TRLO0 XLON 201 372.00 12:02:55 00070796202TRLO0 XLON 459 372.00 12:03:01 00070796203TRLO0 XLON 681 371.50 12:04:28 00070796219TRLO0 XLON 649 371.00 12:34:19 00070796757TRLO0 XLON 118 371.00 12:34:19 00070796758TRLO0 XLON 678 369.50 12:49:59 00070797008TRLO0 XLON 115 370.00 12:59:59 00070797140TRLO0 XLON 211 370.00 12:59:59 00070797141TRLO0 XLON 165 370.00 12:59:59 00070797142TRLO0 XLON 230 370.00 12:59:59 00070797143TRLO0 XLON 12 370.00 12:59:59 00070797144TRLO0 XLON 600 369.50 13:02:34 00070797169TRLO0 XLON 131 369.50 13:02:34 00070797170TRLO0 XLON 681 368.50 13:22:42 00070797544TRLO0 XLON 48 369.50 13:32:50 00070797759TRLO0 XLON 999 369.50 13:32:50 00070797760TRLO0 XLON 68 369.50 13:33:50 00070797784TRLO0 XLON 5 369.50 13:33:50 00070797785TRLO0 XLON 200 370.00 13:39:00 00070797928TRLO0 XLON 1025 370.00 13:39:00 00070797929TRLO0 XLON 684 369.50 13:41:12 00070797955TRLO0 XLON 649 369.00 13:41:12 00070797956TRLO0 XLON 620 369.50 13:41:12 00070797957TRLO0 XLON 689 368.00 13:52:00 00070798174TRLO0 XLON 905 367.00 13:52:02 00070798180TRLO0 XLON 817 366.00 13:52:05 00070798188TRLO0 XLON 695 364.50 14:03:58 00070798495TRLO0 XLON 759 364.00 14:08:32 00070798693TRLO0 XLON 911 364.00 14:08:32 00070798694TRLO0 XLON 1070 362.50 14:08:32 00070798695TRLO0 XLON 683 362.00 14:11:45 00070798786TRLO0 XLON

