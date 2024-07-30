Mission Bank: Mission Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $7.3 Million. Annualized Deposit Growth of 19%.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bancorp ("Mission" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: MSBC), a bank holding company and parent of Mission Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited net income available to common shareholders of $7.3 million, or $2.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $7.7 million, or $2.91 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023, and net income available to common shareholders of $7.3 million, or $2.77 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.
"We face the same industry challenges as our peers, yet we have been able to report tremendous deposit growth this quarter. We are proud of our team's focus on providing exceptional customer service; the hard work is evident in our results," said A.J. Antongiovanni, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Mission Bancorp. Mr. Antongiovanni continued, "Although we see economic challenges and uncertainty around interest rates in the future, our fortress balance sheet will allow us to weather the storm if the road gets rocky."
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Gross loans increased by $68.5 million, or 5.9%, to $1.23 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.16 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased by 0.2% or $2.1 million compared to March 31, 2024, balances.
- Total deposits increased by $103.4 million, or 7.5%, to $1.48 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared with $1.38 billion a year earlier, and increased by $67.8 million, or 4.8%, from $1.42 billion as of March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $619.3 million and represent 41.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.
- The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans increased from 1.48% at June 30, 2023, to 1.52% at June 30, 2024.
- Credit quality remains strong with nonaccrual loans representing 0.04% of total gross loans at June 30, 2024, up from 0.00% as of June 30, 2023.
- The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank as of June 30, 2024, was 11.81%, compared to 10.97% at June 30, 2023.
- We are happy to report our inclusion in American Banker's list of the 20 top-performing publicly traded banks under $2 billion in assets.
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $7.3 million, or $2.73 per diluted common share, compared with $7.3 million, or $2.77 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net income available to common shareholders was $7.7 million, or $2.91 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023. Net income available to common shareholders was unchanged compared to the linked quarter, and decreased $0.4 million, or 5.2%, compared to the same prior year period.
Notable variances comparing to the linked quarter include a decrease in net interest income, and increased non-interest expense, which were partially offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, non-interest expense and the provision for income taxes increased, which were partially offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses and increases in net interest income and non-interest income.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $17.5 million, or 4.47%, of average earning assets ("net interest margin"), for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $17.1 million, or a net interest margin of 4.68%, for the same period a year earlier, and $17.7 million, or a net interest margin of 4.55%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Net interest income increased by $0.4 million, or 2.4%, compared to the same prior year period primarily driven by growth in the Company's loan portfolio and interest-bearing deposits in other banks, along with an increase in yields on earning assets. Loan interest income and fee accretion increased by $2.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. Additionally, the Company also experienced increased interest income from interest earning deposits in other banks and investment securities of $0.7 million and $0.1 million, respectively. Offsetting these increases, interest expense for the current quarter increased $2.9 million, compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to increased balances and costs of interest-bearing deposits.
Net interest income decreased for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the linked quarter by $0.2 million, or 1.2%, due primarily to an increase in interest expense on deposits which more than offset an increase in interest income. Interest expense on deposits increased $0.6 million, for the current quarter, compared to the linked quarter, due to increased costs on interest bearing deposits and higher average balances. Interest on other borrowings decreased by $0.2 million during the current quarter due to the maturity of a one-year term borrowing facility. Interest income increased $0.3 million, for the current quarter, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to both growth in average quarterly balances and higher yields on loans.
The net interest margin was 4.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 4.68% for the same prior year period, and 4.55% for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2024. Asset yields have increased 46 basis points, but the cost of funds has risen 73 basis points, contributing to the year-over-year 21 basis point decline in the quarterly net interest margin. Additionally, average interest-bearing liabilities have grown $121.6 million, outpacing the growth in average interest-earning assets of $109.2 million, when compared to the same prior year period.
The yield on loans, investment securities, and interest earning deposits in other banks have increased by 40 basis points to 6.50%, 54 basis points to 4.19%, and 33 basis points to 5.37%, respectively, when compared to the same prior year period. Additionally, average balances on loans increased $77.1 million, or 6.72%, average balances on investment securities declined $20.0 million, or 7.80%, and average balances on interest bearing deposits in other banks increased $51.6 million, or 111.6%, when compared to the same prior year period.
The 8 basis point decrease in the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024, compared to the linked quarter, is primarily attributable to higher costs on interest-bearing liabilities and higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits. The Company's costs of interest-bearing liabilities increased 21 basis points outpacing the 4 basis point rise on earning asset yields, which led to net interest margin compression during the quarter. The average balances of interest-bearing deposits increased $23.3 million and other borrowings decreased by $13.3 million, while the average balances of loans increased $17.3 million, average investment securities decreased $2.6 million, and average interest earning deposits in other banks decreased by $5.5 million during the quarter.
The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 26 basis points to 2.91% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the linked quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 117 basis points, compared to the same prior year period. The increase in the Company's cost of funds is attributable to the "higher for longer" rate environment and increased competition for deposits in general. The Bank has continued to grow its total deposit accounts through new customer acquisition and expansion of existing relationships over the last year, however, our clients have also continued to optimize their operating account balances in order to maximize their interest-bearing balances, leading to a decline in the percentage of non-interest-bearing deposits of total deposits. Additionally, Mission continues to outperform peers by achieving lower deposit costs than peer averages. Compared to a peer group consisting of all California Commercial Banks from S&P Capital IQ as of March 31, 2024, Mission's cost of funds rose 15% less than the 86 basis point peer average when compared to the same prior year period.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company's net interest margin decreased 21 basis points to 4.51%, compared to 4.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decline in net interest margin is the result of a 126 basis point increase in the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities and $152.3 million growth in average interest-bearing liability balances, which outpaced the 57 basis point increase in earning asset yields and the $122.7 million growth in average earning asset balances.
In the third quarter of 2023 the Company entered into two pay-fixed, receive floating, interest rate swap contracts with notional balances totaling $108.0 million, to hedge future interest rate increases. These swap contracts consist of a $50.0 million hedge on the commercial real estate loan portfolio with a three-year maturity and a $58.0 million hedge on the municipal investment security portfolio with a five-year maturity. For both the current quarter ending on June 30, 2024, and the linked quarter ending on March 31, 2024, the interest rate swap contract associated with the loan portfolio generated an additional $0.1 million in interest income and added 5 basis points to loan yields. For the current quarter, the interest rate swap contract on the investment securities portfolio added $0.2 million in interest income and added 40 basis points to investment securities yields, compared to $0.2 million and 38 basis points for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2024. The interest rate swap contracts on the loan and investment securities portfolios generated $0.4 million total of additional interest income and 10 basis points of additional earning asset yield during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Provision for Credit Losses
There was no provision for credit loss recorded for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, compared to $0.7 million for the linked-quarter and $0.5 million for the same period a year ago. The Company's quarterly credit loss provisions over the past year have been recorded primarily to account for growth in the loan portfolio and changes in macro-economic conditions which impact the calculated ACL under the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model, rather than in response to changing conditions in the Company's loan portfolio, which have remained stable, demonstrating a low credit risk profile during the past twelve months.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.6 million, relatively unchanged when compared to the linked quarter, and up from $1.4 million for the same period a year earlier. Notable variances when compared to the linked quarter were decreases in SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans, which were partially offset by increases in Farmer Mac referral and servicing fee income, and service charges, fees, and other income. The increase in non-interest income when compared to the same period a year earlier was primarily due to increases in Farmer Mac referral and servicing fee income and SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans, which were partially offset by a loss on sale of securities reported in the current period and a gain on sale of premises and equipment recorded in the second quarter of 2023.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense increased by $0.5 million, or 6.1%, to $9.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $8.5 million for the linked quarter, and increased by $1.1 million, or 13.7%, compared to $7.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
The increase in non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in professional services expense associated with elevated legal and consulting fees.
The increase in non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in salaries and benefits expense and a $0.3 million increase in other expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits expense is associated with increased base compensation, incentive compensation accruals, and payroll taxes. The increase in other expenses is primarily due to increased loan and deposit processing costs, higher Director fees, and additional operational losses.
Operating Efficiency
The Company's operating efficiency ratio increased to 47.3% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 42.9% for the second quarter of 2023, and increased from 44.0% compared to the linked quarter. Total non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets, another measure of the Company's efficiency, was 2.19% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.06% for the second quarter of 2023, and 2.08% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and relatively unchanged for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 27.5%, compared to 24.1% for the same period a year ago, and unchanged from the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Asset and Equity Returns
The return on average equity for the second quarter of 2024 was 17.4%, down from 22.7% for the same prior year period, and down from 18.4% for the linked quarter. The quarterly return on average assets for the second quarter of 2024 was 1.77%, down from 1.99% for the same prior year period, and down from 1.80% for the linked quarter.
The decline in the quarterly returns on both average equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2023, is primarily attributable to the 24.4% growth in average equity and the 7.07% growth in average assets, coupled with a 5.17% decline in quarterly net income.
The decrease in the current quarterly return on average equity, as compared to the linked quarter is primarily attributable to the 4.87% growth in average equity. The decline in the quarterly return on average assets, compared to the linked quarter, is primarily attributable to a 0.86% decline in quarterly net income.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased by $114.3 million, or 7.2%, to $1.69 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2023, and increased by $53.6 million, or 3.3%, compared to March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $59.1 million, or 49.8%, to $177.8 million at June 30, 2024, compared to the same prior year period, and increased by $58.8 million, or 49.4%, compared to March 31, 2024. The significant increase in the Company's cash position over the last year is primarily the result of deposit growth, earnings, and bond portfolio repayment and amortization, which outpaced loan portfolio growth. The increase in the Company's cash position over the past quarter is primarily due to robust deposit growth, net of the Federal Reserve Bank borrowing facility repayment upon maturity, which outpaced loan growth for the quarter.
Investment securities decreased by $18.1 million or 7.2%, to $234.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $242.7 million at June 30, 2023, and decreased by $6.3 million, or 2.6%, compared to $240.4 million at March 31, 2024. The decrease in the investment securities portfolio over the past year and quarter is attributable to repayments and amortization of the bond portfolio.
Loans increased by $68.5 million, or 5.9%, to $1.23 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2023, and increased by $2.1 million, or 0.2%, compared to March 31, 2024. Loan growth during the last year has been diversified across the portfolio, with notable growth in owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate, agricultural production, and residential 1 to 4 family units segments of the loan portfolio, which were partially offset by the contraction in loans secured by farmland and construction and land development loans. Loan growth during the last quarter has been concentrated in owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate and agricultural production segments of the loan portfolio, which were partially offset by decreases in commercial and industrial loans and loans secured by farmland.
Total deposits increased by $103.4 million, or 4.8%, to $1.48 billion as of June 30, 2024, from $1.38 billion as of June 30, 2023, and increased by $67.8 million, or 4.8%, from $1.42 billion at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $44.1 million, or 6.7%, during the last year, and increased by $6.4 million, or 1.0%, since March 31, 2024. The decrease in noninterest bearing deposits experienced over the last year is attributable to both cash utilization by business customers as well as the migration of funds to interest bearing accounts for yield. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 41.7% of total deposits on June 30, 2024.
Total shareholders' equity was $173.6 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $34.5 million, or 24.8%, compared to June 30, 2023, and an increase of $8.6 million, or 5.2%, compared to March 31, 2024, due primarily to quarterly earnings, net of changes in accumulated other comprehensive income or loss. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity decreased $0.6 million during the past quarter due to a $0.5 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio and a $0.1 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive gain associated with the interest rate swap contract, which is a hedge on interest rates of the investment securities portfolio. The accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $2.2 million during the past year resulting from a $1.6 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio and a $0.6 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive gain associated with the interest rate swap contract.
Nonperforming assets were $0.5 million at June 30, 2024, down from $0.7 million at March 31, 2024, and up from $0.1 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.03% at June 30, 2024, down from 0.04% at March 31, 2024, and up from 0.00% at June 30, 2023. Non-accrual loans currently recorded have been fully reserved for, in line with Management's prudent credit management standards.
Allowance for Credit Losses
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans decreased to 1.52% at June 30, 2024, from 1.54% at March 31, 2024, and increased from 1.48% at June 30, 2023. The rise in our ACL as a percentage of gross loans over the last twelve months is a result of prudent management amid ongoing economic uncertainties stemming from sustained inflationary pressures and elevated interest rates.
Regulatory Capital
The Bank's reported regulatory capital ratio exceeded the ratio generally required to be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 11.81%, at June 30, 2024, compared with the requirement of 9.00% to generally be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio has increased by 84 basis points from 10.97%, and increased by 22 basis points from 11.59%, as of the periods ended June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024, respectively. Strong earnings over the past year and quarter outpaced the growth in average assets, resulting in an increase in regulatory capital ratios.
Stock Repurchase Program
The Company announced on April 29, 2024, the extension of its plan Rule 10b5-1 (the "2022 10b5-1 Plan") to facilitate the repurchase of its common stock. Pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan, a maximum of $1.0 million of the Company's common stock may be repurchased by the Company. The previous extension under the Plan expired on April 26, 2024, and the Company extended the Plan for an additional six months, through October 25, 2024. The Company may suspend or discontinue the Plan at any time. Hilltop Securities, Inc. is acting as the Company's agent to purchase its shares on pre-arranged terms pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan.
The Company did not purchase any shares under the 2022 10b5-1 Plan during the second quarter of 2024. Since Plan inception the Company has repurchased 4,066 shares at an average price of $82.62.
About Mission Bancorp and Mission Bank
With $1.7 billion in assets, Mission Bancorp is headquartered in Bakersfield, California and is the holding company of four wholly owned subsidiaries, Mission Bank, Mission 1031 Exchange, LLC, Mission Community Development, LLC, and Nosbig 88, Inc. Mission Bank has eight Business Banking Centers, serving the greater areas of Bakersfield, Lancaster, San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Ventura, and Visalia, California. Visit Mission Bank online at www.missionbank.bank. By including the foregoing website address, Mission Bancorp does not intend to, and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained therein.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to ?uctuations in interest rates, in?ation, rapid and/or unanticipated deposit withdrawals, the unavailability of sources of liquidity, additional regulatory requirements that may be imposed on community banks or banks in general, general and industry-specific changes in market conditions, investor reaction to industry developments, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which re?ect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to re?ect subsequent events or circumstances.
MISSION BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Variance
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
06/24 - 03/24
06/24 - 06/23
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 47,615
$ 37,978
$ 39,516
$ 56,165
$ 9,637
$ (8,550)
Interest earning deposits in other banks
130,188
81,010
110,267
62,557
49,178
67,631
Total cash and cash equivalents
177,803
118,988
149,783
118,722
58,815
59,081
Interest earning deposits maturing over ninety days
490
490
490
980
-
(490)
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
234,130
240,382
242,681
252,205
(6,252)
(18,075)
Loans
1,231,905
1,229,803
1,210,416
1,163,416
2,102
68,489
Allowance for credit losses
(18,669)
(18,931)
(18,206)
(17,203)
262
(1,466)
Loans, net
1,213,236
1,210,872
1,192,210
1,146,213
2,364
67,023
Premises and equipment, net
2,997
3,133
3,175
3,282
(136)
(285)
Bank owned life insurance
21,588
21,435
21,285
21,006
153
582
Deferred tax asset, net
15,230
15,501
15,594
15,280
(271)
(50)
Interest receivable and other assets
28,284
29,320
26,751
21,732
(1,036)
6,552
Total Assets
$ 1,693,758
$ 1,640,121
$ 1,651,969
$ 1,579,420
$ 53,637
$ 114,338
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 619,278
$ 612,876
$ 645,256
$ 663,396
$ 6,402
$ (44,118)
Interest bearing
865,448
804,088
791,511
717,952
61,360
147,496
Total deposits
1,484,726
1,416,964
1,436,767
1,381,348
67,762
103,378
Other borrowings
-
20,000
20,000
20,000
(20,000)
(20,000)
Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs
21,898
21,881
21,863
21,828
17
70
Interest payable and other liabilities
13,502
16,215
16,625
17,070
(2,713)
(3,568)
Total Liabilities
1,520,126
1,475,060
1,495,255
1,440,246
45,066
79,880
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
88,880
77,743
76,965
76,464
11,137
12,416
Retained earnings
102,738
105,953
98,605
82,847
(3,215)
19,891
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,986)
(18,635)
(18,856)
(20,137)
649
2,151
Total shareholders' equity
173,632
165,061
156,714
139,174
8,571
34,458
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,693,758
$ 1,640,121
$ 1,651,969
$ 1,579,420
$ 53,637
$ 114,338
SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loans
559
597
645
741
(38)
(182)
MISSION BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Variance
Variance
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
06/24 - 03/24
06/24 - 06/23
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
06/24 - 06/23
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans
$ 19,790
$ 19,319
$ 17,428
$ 471
$ 2,362
$ 39,108
$ 33,156
$ 5,952
Investment securities
2,458
2,584
2,332
(126)
126
5,043
4,519
524
Other
1,568
1,597
783
(29)
785
3,165
1,770
1,395
Total interest and dividend income
23,816
23,500
20,543
316
3,273
47,316
39,445
7,871
Interest Expense
Other deposits
5,244
4,622
2,956
622
2,288
9,866
4,618
5,248
Time deposits
729
675
55
54
674
1,404
90
1,314
Total interest expense on deposits
5,973
5,297
3,011
676
2,962
11,270
4,708
6,562
Other borrowings
80
234
186
(154)
(106)
315
337
(22)
Subordinated debentures
268
268
268
-
-
535
535
-
Total interest expense
6,321
5,799
3,465
522
2,856
12,120
5,580
6,540
Net Interest Income
17,495
17,701
17,078
(206)
417
35,196
33,865
1,331
Provision for Credit Losses
-
(675)
(450)
675
450
(675)
(1,000)
325
Net Interest Income After Provision
for Credit Losses
17,495
17,026
16,628
469
867
34,521
32,865
1,656
Non-Interest Income
Gain on sale of premises and equipment
-
-
26
-
(26)
-
254
(254)
Service charges, fees and other income
980
942
967
38
13
1,922
1,940
(18)
Farmer Mac referral and servicing fees
334
293
237
41
97
626
494
132
SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans
266
375
191
(109)
75
641
267
374
Loss on sale of securities
(20)
(11)
-
(9)
(20)
(31)
(320)
289
Total non-interest income
1,560
1,599
1,421
(39)
139
3,158
2,635
523
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and benefits
5,385
5,402
4,781
(17)
604
10,787
9,613
1,174
Professional services
1,336
975
1,214
361
122
2,311
2,273
38
Occupancy and equipment
588
572
545
16
43
1,160
1,158
2
Data processing and communication
404
397
354
7
50
801
713
88
Other
1,300
1,148
1,035
152
265
2,448
1,967
481
Total non-interest expense
9,013
8,494
7,929
519
1,084
17,507
15,724
1,783
Net Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
10,042
10,131
10,120
(89)
(78)
20,172
19,776
396
Provision for Income Taxes
2,757
2,783
2,438
(26)
319
5,540
5,065
475
Net Income
$ 7,285
$ 7,348
$ 7,682
$ (63)
$ (397)
$ 14,632
$ 14,711
$ (79)
MISSION BANCORP
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
Ratio of total loans to total deposits
82.97 %
86.79 %
84.25 %
84.22 %
Return on average assets
1.77 %
1.80 %
1.89 %
1.99 %
Return on average equity
17.35 %
18.36 %
20.87 %
22.69 %
Net interest margin
4.47 %
4.55 %
4.58 %
4.68 %
Efficiency ratio
47.30 %
44.01 %
41.68 %
42.86 %
Non-interest expense as a percent of average assets
2.19 %
2.08 %
1.94 %
2.06 %
Non-interest income as a percent of average assets
0.38 %
0.39 %
0.33 %
0.37 %
Community Bank Leverage Ratio
11.81 %
11.59 %
11.33 %
10.97 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic*
2,629,647
2,611,832
2,599,743
2,629,647
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted*
2,671,703
2,656,774
2,669,704
2,639,744
Shares outstanding at period end - basic*
2,633,312
2,622,649
2,599,531
2,600,110
Earnings per share - basic
$ 2.77
$ 2.81
$ 2.99
$ 2.92
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 2.73
$ 2.77
$ 2.91
$ 2.91
Total assets
$ 1,693,758
$ 1,640,121
$ 1,651,969
$ 1,579,420
Loans and leases net of deferred fees
$ 1,231,905
$ 1,229,803
$ 1,210,416
$ 1,163,416
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 619,278
$ 612,876
$ 645,256
$ 663,396
Total deposits
$ 1,484,726
$ 1,416,964
$ 1,436,767
$ 1,381,348
Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage total deposits
41.71 %
43.25 %
44.91 %
48.03 %
Average total assets
$ 1,655,220
$ 1,645,777
$ 1,633,606
$ 1,545,957
Average total equity
$ 168,845
$ 160,998
$ 147,914
$ 135,776
Shareholders' equity / total assets
10.25 %
10.06 %
9.49 %
8.81 %
Book value per share
$ 65.94
$ 62.94
$ 60.29
$ 53.53
*Outstanding shares adjusted for 5% dividend declared on April 25, 2024.
MISSION BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest earning deposits in other banks
$ 103,840
$ 1,386
5.37 %
$ 109,357
$ 1,442
5.31 %
$ 52,199
$ 655
5.04 %
Investment securities
236,055
2,458
4.19 %
238,677
2,584
4.36 %
256,025
2,332
3.65 %
Loans
1,223,791
19,790
6.50 %
1,206,486
19,319
6.44 %
1,146,727
17,428
6.10 %
Other earning assets
9,000
182
8.17 %
8,971
155
6.92 %
8,533
128
6.01 %
Total Earning Assets
1,572,686
23,816
6.09 %
1,563,491
23,500
6.05 %
1,463,484
20,543
5.63 %
Non-interest earning assets
82,534
82,286
82,473
Total Assets
$ 1,655,220
$ 1,645,777
$ 1,545,957
Liabilities and Capital
Interest-bearing deposits
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 701,837
$ 5,169
2.96 %
$ 684,759
$ 4,498
2.64 %
$ 638,970
$ 2,932
1.84 %
Time deposits
76,666
729
3.83 %
73,280
675
3.71 %
26,197
55
0.84 %
1031 Exchange deposits
47,730
74
0.62 %
44,932
124
1.11 %
30,315
24
0.32 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
826,233
5,972
2.91 %
802,971
5,297
2.65 %
695,482
3,011
1.74 %
Borrowed funds
Other borrowings
6,651
81
4.87 %
20,000
234
4.71 %
15,824
186
4.72 %
Subordinated debt
21,888
268
4.92 %
21,870
268
4.92 %
21,817
268
4.92 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
854,772
6,321
2.97 %
844,841
5,799
2.76 %
733,123
3,465
1.90 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
616,242
622,225
661,669
Total Funding
1,471,014
6,321
1.73 %
1,467,066
5,799
1.59 %
1,394,792
3,465
1.00 %
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
15,361
17,713
15,388
Total Liabilities
1,486,375
1,484,779
1,410,180
Total Capital
168,845
160,998
135,777
Total Liabilities and Capital
$ 1,655,220
$ 1,645,777
$ 1,545,957
Net Interest Margin
4.47 %
4.55 %
4.68 %
Net Interest Spread
4.36 %
4.46 %
4.63 %
MISSION BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest earning deposits in other banks
$ 106,599
$ 2,828
5.34 %
$ 66,804
$ 1,543
4.66 %
Investment securities
237,366
5,043
4.27 %
254,772
4,518
3.58 %
Loans
1,215,138
39,108
6.47 %
1,115,790
33,156
5.99 %
Other earning assets
8,986
337
7.54 %
7,992
228
5.74 %
Total Earning Assets
1,568,089
47,316
6.07 %
1,445,358
39,445
5.50 %
Non-interest earning assets
82,409
83,173
Total Assets
$ 1,650,498
$ 1,528,531
Liabilities and Capital
Interest-bearing deposits
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 693,298
$ 9,668
2.80 %
$ 605,313
$ 4,589
1.53 %
Time deposits
74,973
1,404
3.77 %
25,149
90
0.72 %
1031 Exchange deposits
46,331
198
0.86 %
31,604
29
0.19 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
814,602
11,270
2.78 %
662,066
4,708
1.43 %
Borrowed funds
Other borrowings
13,325
315
4.75 %
13,657
337
4.97 %
Subordinated debt
21,879
535
4.92 %
21,808
535
4.95 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
849,806
12,120
2.87 %
697,531
5,580
1.61 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
619,233
684,269
Total Funding
1,469,039
12,120
1.66 %
1,381,800
5,580
0.81 %
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
16,538
14,836
Total Liabilities
1,485,577
1,396,636
Total Capital
164,921
131,895
Total Liabilities and Capital
$ 1,650,498
$ 1,528,531
Net Interest Margin
4.51 %
4.72 %
Net Interest Spread
4.41 %
4.69 %
MISSION BANCORP
LOAN DETAIL
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Variance
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
06/24 - 03/24
06/24 - 06/23
Loans
Construction and land development
$ 50,664
$ 50,727
$ 49,682
$ 53,393
$ (63)
$ (2,729)
Secured by farmland
132,898
141,391
142,778
138,581
(8,493)
(5,683)
Residential 1 to 4 units
52,022
49,902
49,299
45,210
2,120
6,812
Multi-family
34,016
35,857
35,808
34,370
(1,841)
(354)
Owner occupied commercial real estate
516,043
503,491
493,706
475,269
12,552
40,774
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
193,357
188,085
183,047
182,892
5,272
10,465
Commercial and industrial
159,636
173,185
165,455
155,507
(13,549)
4,129
Agricultural production
95,702
89,406
92,679
79,470
6,296
16,232
Other loans
120
165
233
1,176
(45)
(1,056)
Net Deferred Fees-Costs
(2,553)
(2,406)
(2,271)
(2,451)
(147)
(102)
Total Loans
$ 1,231,905
#
$ 1,229,803
$ 1,210,416
$ 1,163,417
$ 2,102
$ 68,488
MISSION BANCORP
Credit Quality
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
Asset quality
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 104
Nonaccrual loans
$ 489
$ 714
$ 350
$ -
Restructured loans
Nonperforming restructured loans
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Performing restructured loans
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Other real estate owned
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Total nonperforming assets
$ 489
$ 714
$ 350
$ -
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.52 %
1.54 %
1.50 %
1.48 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
3817.79 %
2651.40 %
5201.71 %
N/A
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.04 %
0.06 %
0.03 %
0.00 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.03 %
0.04 %
0.02 %
0.00 %
SOURCE Mission Bank