Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 30-Jul-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 30 July 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 30 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 249,471 Highest price paid per share: 113.50p Lowest price paid per share: 111.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.4850p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 343,524,558 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (343,524,558) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 112.4850p 249,471

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1429 111.00 08:30:25 00070806854TRLO0 XLON 714 111.00 08:30:25 00070806855TRLO0 XLON 5285 112.50 08:42:01 00070807501TRLO0 XLON 7956 112.50 08:42:01 00070807502TRLO0 XLON 5322 113.00 08:49:03 00070808096TRLO0 XLON 488 113.00 08:49:03 00070808097TRLO0 XLON 4286 112.50 08:55:05 00070808399TRLO0 XLON 3750 112.50 08:55:05 00070808400TRLO0 XLON 6183 112.00 09:29:05 00070811029TRLO0 XLON 1247 112.00 09:29:05 00070811030TRLO0 XLON 14948 112.50 09:53:05 00070812411TRLO0 XLON 14835 112.50 09:53:05 00070812412TRLO0 XLON 11631 112.50 09:53:05 00070812413TRLO0 XLON 6405 113.00 10:11:35 00070813595TRLO0 XLON 6847 113.00 10:14:41 00070813783TRLO0 XLON 6034 113.00 10:18:41 00070814027TRLO0 XLON 5961 113.00 10:22:41 00070814383TRLO0 XLON 373 112.50 10:30:39 00070814806TRLO0 XLON 7323 112.50 10:30:39 00070814807TRLO0 XLON 1315 112.00 10:30:39 00070814817TRLO0 XLON 6606 112.00 10:30:39 00070814818TRLO0 XLON 1414 112.00 11:47:31 00070818328TRLO0 XLON 3320 112.00 11:47:31 00070818329TRLO0 XLON 1220 112.00 11:47:31 00070818330TRLO0 XLON 4631 112.00 11:47:31 00070818331TRLO0 XLON 521 112.00 12:59:51 00070821005TRLO0 XLON 6838 112.50 13:21:59 00070822057TRLO0 XLON 6637 112.50 13:27:59 00070822372TRLO0 XLON 7274 112.50 13:38:59 00070822930TRLO0 XLON 6005 112.50 13:43:59 00070823119TRLO0 XLON 1487 112.50 13:58:30 00070823834TRLO0 XLON 6801 112.50 14:28:04 00070826148TRLO0 XLON 6218 112.50 14:39:04 00070827725TRLO0 XLON 7306 112.50 14:48:04 00070828448TRLO0 XLON 4664 112.50 14:57:11 00070828977TRLO0 XLON 2198 113.50 15:01:14 00070829203TRLO0 XLON 7226 113.00 15:04:13 00070829363TRLO0 XLON 2725 112.50 15:04:40 00070829386TRLO0 XLON 5743 112.50 15:04:40 00070829387TRLO0 XLON 1193 112.50 15:04:40 00070829388TRLO0 XLON 6218 112.50 15:42:00 00070832791TRLO0 XLON 7200 112.50 15:46:00 00070833178TRLO0 XLON 1317 112.50 15:51:00 00070833635TRLO0 XLON 1312 112.50 15:51:00 00070833636TRLO0 XLON 53 112.50 15:51:00 00070833637TRLO0 XLON 1 112.50 15:51:00 00070833638TRLO0 XLON 521 112.50 15:51:00 00070833639TRLO0 XLON 6592 112.50 15:51:00 00070833640TRLO0 XLON 63 112.50 15:51:00 00070833641TRLO0 XLON 2048 112.50 15:51:00 00070833642TRLO0 XLON 1000 112.50 15:54:20 00070833933TRLO0 XLON 1334 112.50 15:54:20 00070833934TRLO0 XLON 1265 112.50 15:54:20 00070833935TRLO0 XLON 53 112.50 15:54:20 00070833936TRLO0 XLON 3036 112.50 15:54:20 00070833937TRLO0 XLON 1307 112.50 15:58:00 00070834151TRLO0 XLON 1351 112.50 15:58:00 00070834152TRLO0 XLON 3802 112.50 15:58:00 00070834153TRLO0 XLON 6795 111.50 16:17:59 00070835385TRLO0 XLON 157 111.50 16:18:07 00070835394TRLO0 XLON 20 111.50 16:18:16 00070835397TRLO0 XLON 42 111.50 16:18:18 00070835398TRLO0 XLON 171 111.50 16:19:47 00070835453TRLO0 XLON 17 111.50 16:19:56 00070835460TRLO0 XLON 43 111.50 16:19:58 00070835464TRLO0 XLON 1259 111.50 16:20:16 00070835507TRLO0 XLON 135 111.50 16:21:27 00070835609TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

