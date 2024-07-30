CNH Capital Introduces 'Mission Education' To Support Underprivileged Children

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / CNH Capital, the financial services division of CNH has launched its CSR Project: 'Mission Education', focusing on enhancing the educational experience and improving learning outcomes of schoolchildren in Nangli Umarpur village, in Gurugram, India.

As part of this initiative, the project will support 240 children studying in primary up to fifth standard.

Mission Education, in collaboration with the Smile Foundation, will support NeeV - village learning centre - pupils. The initiative will source teaching materials and set up a Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Lab. It will also focus on sanitation and hygiene education, skills development opportunities for teachers and project staff, and provide networking opportunities for the children and other stakeholders.

Vishal Chaudhary, Managing Director - CNH Capital, India said, "We remain committed to CNH's goal of enhancing the well-being of students through the launch of 'Mission Education'. This initiative aims to increase access to quality education by focusing on foundational learning. We hope to ignite a long-term transformation in these young minds."

CNH's New Holland brand started the 'Mission Education' project in 2016, and to date it has benefitted 270 children. The Company is expanding its CSR efforts in India, focusing on education: Project Unnati provides scholarships for schoolchildren and students from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in Gurgaon and Noida. Project Udaan offers scholarships and a comprehensive development curriculum for underprivileged female students pursuing engineering degrees.

Schoolchildren in Nangli Umarpur village in Gurugram, India



