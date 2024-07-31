DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 31-Jul-2024 / 17:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 31 July 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 31 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 114.00p Lowest price paid per share: 110.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.6456p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 343,274,558 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (343,274,558) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 112.6456p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 7469 110.50 09:00:32 00070839498TRLO0 XLON 69 112.50 10:01:19 00070841366TRLO0 XLON 2000 112.50 10:01:19 00070841367TRLO0 XLON 84 112.50 10:01:19 00070841368TRLO0 XLON 2 112.50 10:01:19 00070841369TRLO0 XLON 67 112.50 10:01:19 00070841370TRLO0 XLON 3166 113.00 10:02:22 00070841428TRLO0 XLON 28068 113.00 10:02:22 00070841429TRLO0 XLON 671 113.50 10:02:22 00070841434TRLO0 XLON 41 113.50 10:47:11 00070842608TRLO0 XLON 3123 113.50 10:47:11 00070842609TRLO0 XLON 2000 113.50 10:47:11 00070842610TRLO0 XLON 6961 113.50 11:05:06 00070843116TRLO0 XLON 25024 113.50 11:05:06 00070843117TRLO0 XLON 3061 113.50 11:05:06 00070843118TRLO0 XLON 3117 114.00 11:05:06 00070843119TRLO0 XLON 1357 114.00 11:05:06 00070843120TRLO0 XLON 5364 114.00 11:05:06 00070843121TRLO0 XLON 1312 114.00 11:05:06 00070843122TRLO0 XLON 3617 114.00 11:05:06 00070843123TRLO0 XLON 2300 114.00 11:13:55 00070843378TRLO0 XLON 4608 114.00 11:13:55 00070843379TRLO0 XLON 4482 113.50 11:16:30 00070843434TRLO0 XLON 2155 113.50 11:16:30 00070843435TRLO0 XLON 1179 113.00 11:16:30 00070843436TRLO0 XLON 7517 113.00 11:16:30 00070843437TRLO0 XLON 2024 112.50 11:47:56 00070844106TRLO0 XLON 5162 112.50 11:47:56 00070844107TRLO0 XLON 7249 112.00 12:25:34 00070844981TRLO0 XLON 40 112.00 12:25:34 00070844982TRLO0 XLON 1845 112.00 12:25:34 00070844983TRLO0 XLON 6211 112.00 12:25:45 00070844985TRLO0 XLON 2110 111.50 12:25:48 00070844986TRLO0 XLON 4607 111.50 12:26:33 00070845002TRLO0 XLON 5866 111.50 14:12:03 00070847817TRLO0 XLON 358 111.50 14:32:16 00070848460TRLO0 XLON 4434 111.50 15:11:16 00070850052TRLO0 XLON 566 111.50 15:11:16 00070850053TRLO0 XLON 3435 111.50 15:11:16 00070850054TRLO0 XLON 1401 111.50 15:11:16 00070850055TRLO0 XLON 557 111.50 15:16:16 00070850224TRLO0 XLON 3373 111.50 15:16:16 00070850225TRLO0 XLON 7515 111.50 15:16:16 00070850226TRLO0 XLON 15518 112.00 15:39:54 00070851073TRLO0 XLON 5199 112.00 15:39:54 00070851074TRLO0 XLON 5199 112.00 15:39:54 00070851082TRLO0 XLON 3377 112.00 15:39:54 00070851085TRLO0 XLON 542 112.00 15:39:54 00070851086TRLO0 XLON 1030 112.00 15:39:54 00070851087TRLO0 XLON 369 112.00 15:39:54 00070851088TRLO0 XLON 2480 112.00 15:39:54 00070851089TRLO0 XLON 7691 112.00 16:03:10 00070852381TRLO0 XLON 2579 112.00 16:03:10 00070852382TRLO0 XLON 1832 113.00 16:18:20 00070853186TRLO0 XLON 1400 113.00 16:18:20 00070853187TRLO0 XLON 123 113.00 16:18:20 00070853188TRLO0 XLON 3711 113.00 16:18:20 00070853189TRLO0 XLON 3000 113.00 16:19:20 00070853240TRLO0 XLON 4938 113.00 16:19:20 00070853241TRLO0 XLON 3000 113.00 16:21:10 00070853482TRLO0 XLON 540 113.00 16:21:10 00070853483TRLO0 XLON 1500 113.00 16:21:10 00070853484TRLO0 XLON 1708 113.00 16:21:10 00070853485TRLO0 XLON 1980 113.00 16:22:10 00070853550TRLO0 XLON 6717 113.00 16:22:10 00070853551TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

