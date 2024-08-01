Freelancer reported a mixed performance in H124, with Escrow.com volumes down significantly after a very strong Q123, while the Freelancer platform benefited from growth in the Loadshift business. There are several promising opportunities in the enterprise business, including providing AI model training services and integration into new verticals within Escrow.com, that could reinvigorate growth from H224. Management is focused on making incremental improvements to the core marketplace platform with the aim of encouraging clients to become regular users of the platform and expanding the size of projects.

