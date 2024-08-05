Anzeige
Montag, 05.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Berlin
05.08.24
08:46 Uhr
1,130 Euro
-0,120
-9,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.08.2024 19:07 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Aug-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
5 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               5 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      485,682 
Highest price paid per share:         99.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          92.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 95.8745p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 342,051,761 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (342,051,761) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      95.8745p                    485,682

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7243               94.80       08:39:07          00070901826TRLO0      XLON 
7116               94.60       08:40:25          00070901891TRLO0      XLON 
7757               93.40       08:43:48          00070902018TRLO0      XLON 
7023               93.00       08:44:37          00070902025TRLO0      XLON 
5316               92.40       08:48:35          00070902220TRLO0      XLON 
2321               92.40       08:49:15          00070902317TRLO0      XLON 
6788               92.40       08:49:18          00070902318TRLO0      XLON 
388                92.40       08:49:18          00070902319TRLO0      XLON 
7519               95.00       10:32:38          00070905285TRLO0      XLON 
3000               95.00       10:32:38          00070905289TRLO0      XLON 
672                95.00       10:32:38          00070905290TRLO0      XLON 
3525               95.00       10:32:38          00070905291TRLO0      XLON 
2000               95.00       10:36:49          00070905497TRLO0      XLON 
5357               95.00       10:36:49          00070905498TRLO0      XLON 
7500               94.60       10:44:29          00070905795TRLO0      XLON 
365                94.60       10:44:29          00070905796TRLO0      XLON 
6868               94.60       10:44:29          00070905797TRLO0      XLON 
4925               95.20       11:03:44          00070906199TRLO0      XLON 
643                95.20       11:03:44          00070906200TRLO0      XLON 
7508               95.40       11:07:01          00070906261TRLO0      XLON 
2558               95.60       11:07:01          00070906262TRLO0      XLON 
257                95.60       11:07:01          00070906263TRLO0      XLON 
661                95.60       11:07:01          00070906264TRLO0      XLON 
8186               95.00       11:22:27          00070906532TRLO0      XLON 
7983               95.60       11:44:01          00070906956TRLO0      XLON 
8277               95.00       11:44:38          00070906987TRLO0      XLON 
2540               95.60       11:44:38          00070906988TRLO0      XLON 
1391               95.60       11:44:38          00070906989TRLO0      XLON 
6635               95.60       11:56:39          00070907307TRLO0      XLON 
6844               95.60       11:56:44          00070907308TRLO0      XLON 
657                95.40       12:00:11          00070907373TRLO0      XLON 
6180               95.40       12:02:44          00070907397TRLO0      XLON 
8007               95.40       12:02:44          00070907398TRLO0      XLON 
6710               94.80       12:03:51          00070907422TRLO0      XLON 
767                94.80       12:03:51          00070907423TRLO0      XLON 
10000               94.40       12:04:29          00070907427TRLO0      XLON 
5819               94.40       12:36:07          00070908041TRLO0      XLON 
1375               94.40       12:36:07          00070908042TRLO0      XLON 
2000               94.40       12:36:07          00070908043TRLO0      XLON 
5920               94.40       12:36:07          00070908044TRLO0      XLON 
10485               94.00       12:44:39          00070908157TRLO0      XLON 
9659               94.20       12:44:39          00070908158TRLO0      XLON 
251                94.20       12:44:39          00070908161TRLO0      XLON 
9687               94.00       12:46:41          00070908215TRLO0      XLON 
6906               93.80       12:53:37          00070908439TRLO0      XLON 
1437               93.80       13:25:03          00070909272TRLO0      XLON 
5158               93.80       13:25:03          00070909273TRLO0      XLON 
1041               93.80       13:25:03          00070909274TRLO0      XLON 
4521               93.80       13:25:03          00070909275TRLO0      XLON 
3124               93.80       13:25:03          00070909280TRLO0      XLON 
6545               93.60       13:32:36          00070909696TRLO0      XLON 
6537               93.80       13:43:40          00070909984TRLO0      XLON 
111                94.00       13:44:19          00070910023TRLO0      XLON 
7927               94.40       13:57:48          00070910289TRLO0      XLON 
6877               94.80       14:16:20          00070910677TRLO0      XLON 
4382               94.80       14:16:20          00070910678TRLO0      XLON 
2415               94.80       14:16:20          00070910679TRLO0      XLON 
839                94.40       14:51:54          00070911504TRLO0      XLON 
99                94.60       14:58:13          00070911676TRLO0      XLON 
3436               94.60       14:58:13          00070911677TRLO0      XLON 
3185               94.60       14:58:13          00070911678TRLO0      XLON 
220                94.60       14:59:53          00070911738TRLO0      XLON 
24688               96.00       15:02:55          00070912018TRLO0      XLON 
7243               97.20       15:05:46          00070912304TRLO0      XLON 
7078               97.20       15:05:46          00070912309TRLO0      XLON 
2000               98.80       15:26:24          00070913252TRLO0      XLON 
379                98.80       15:26:24          00070913253TRLO0      XLON 
1492               98.80       15:26:24          00070913254TRLO0      XLON 
7473               98.80       15:26:24          00070913255TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2024 12:36 ET (16:36 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
