Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893484 | ISIN: CH0012549785 | Ticker-Symbol: PHBN
Lang & Schwarz
06.08.24
09:00 Uhr
274,05 Euro
-0,40
-0,15 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SONOVA HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONOVA HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
271,10277,0009:00
0,0000,00028.03.23
Dow Jones News
06.08.2024 07:28 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sonova announces two new hearing aid platforms, including the first hearing aid with real-time AI to address most pressing need in hearing loss

DJ Sonova announces two new hearing aid platforms, including the first hearing aid with real-time AI to address most pressing need in hearing loss 

Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Product Launch 
Sonova announces two new hearing aid platforms, including the first hearing aid with real-time AI to address most 
pressing need in hearing loss 
2024-08-06 / 06:55 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Media Release 
Understanding speech in background noise ('speech-in-noise' problem) is the most pressing need to solve for people with 
hearing loss. Sonova is now addressing this challenge with the launch of Phonak Audéo SphereT Infinio, a unique hearing 
aid using real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI)^1. Its proprietary AI chip instantly separates clear speech from 
background noise and allowed users in a clinical study to more than double their speech understanding in noisy 
environments, compared to current products in the market^2. In parallel, Sonova is also launching the Phonak Audéo 
Infinio platform^3. This new family of hearing aids marks the Group's biggest release to date. According to the WHO, 
hearing loss affects 430 million people worldwide, a number that is expected to rise to 700 million - 1 in every 10 
people - by 2050^4. Unaddressed hearing loss can adversely affect participation in social life^5 as well as contribute 
to cognitive decline^6. 
Staefa (Switzerland), August 6, 2024 - Sonova Holding AG (SWX: SOON) today announces the launch of two new platforms 
under the company's primary brand, Phonak: Audéo Infinio and Audéo Sphere Infinio, marking a new era of hearing aids 
built on a real-time AI based technology platform. Audéo Sphere Infinio builds on Sonova's new and proprietary 
dual-chip technology. Of the two new chips, one applies real-time AI to sound processing. With this development, Sonova 
sets new standards for sound quality, connectivity and power management - all critical needs for people with hearing 
loss - along with helping to improve speech understanding and conversation quality. The new flagship instrument builds 
on the company's expertise as well as existing technologies, while now integrating real-time AI sound processing on the 
hearing device to significantly increase speech intelligibility^2. Customers can expect the new hearing aids to be 
available from August this year^7. 
 
Arnd Kaldowski, Sonova's Group CEO says: "Solving the speech-in-noise problem is the long-standing goal of modern 
hearing aid development and essential to improving the quality of life of millions of people with hearing loss. While 
every user would state we have come a long way in the last 10 years, they will say they still can't understand 
conversations as well as they would like to, when background noise is present, like in many crowded places, such as 
public transport or restaurants. We are convinced that with our new technology, we can make a significant difference 
for people in need." 
Andi Vonlanthen, Sonova's Global Head of Research and Development for Hearing Instruments says: "During Sonova's 
77-year history, we have always been focused on addressing the most pressing challenges of people with hearing loss. 
With the development of our new real-time AI technology, Sonova has made a huge step forward - also in terms of 
technological ingenuity. To achieve these significant results, you must implement a powerful Deep Neutral Network (DNN) 
in a hearing aid. This required us to develop a special chip - DEEPSONICT, our DNN unit, as well as a specific training 
and testing environment, so we could optimize the chip's performance. The entire process took many years and a 
significant investment in technology development. We are excited to see this innovation going to market now." 
About the Phonak Audéo Infinio platform and portfolio 
Next to the new hearing instrument, Phonak is also launching the broad Phonak Infinio platform, which is powered by the 
new ultra-responsive Phonak ERAT chip. This chip redefines standards for sound quality, power management and 
connectivity, resulting in reduced listening effort and fatigue^8 for users, while significantly extending Bluetooth 
connection reach. The technology includes: 
 . Sound quality improvements due to the AI in AutoSense OST 6.0 automatic operating system and a newly 
  optimized fitting algorithm.^9 This sets a new industry benchmark for an automated operating system. 
 . Improved Bluetooth®^10 Classic connectivity, supporting thousands of Bluetooth-compatible devices, 
  including iOS and Android, with a new antenna to deliver up to six times more wireless transmission power compared 
  to previous generations. This enhancement in connection strength and range significantly improves call stability in 
  the hearing aid. 
 . The Phonak Audéo Infinio portfolio spans: 
   - Phonak AudéoT R Infinio with the Receiver In the Canal (RIC) form-factor for mild to profound hearing 
    loss. 
   - Phonak CROS R Infinio, which is a solution for untreatable hearing loss in one ear, and 
   - Phonak VirtoT R Infinio: Phonak's first rechargeable custom hearing aid. 
 
About the Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio platform 
Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio is the first hearing aid powered by dual-chip AI technology. In addition to the ERA chip, 
the device also includes DEEPSONIC, a dedicated real-time AI / Deep Neutral Network (AI / DNN) chip from Sonova's 
proprietary research and development. This has enabled a breakthrough in the long standing goal to provide optimal 
speech understanding in background noise, addressing the 'speech-in-noise' problem. 
The dedicated real-time AI / Deep Neutral Network (AI/DNN) DEEPSONIC chip provides the computational architecture 
optimized for DNNs (Deep Neural Networks) to address the 'speech-in-noise' problem. It has 53 times more processing 
power compared to current hearing aid industry chip technology^11,^12, which allows it to instantly separate clear 
speech from background noise in a fundamentally different way from the AI used in existing hearing instruments^1. The 
user experiences significantly improved speech understanding and ease of understanding from any direction, allowing 
people to engage in dynamic group conversations^2 without needing to constantly move their head. 
 
About the value of technology development in the hearing aid industry 
The hearing instruments industry has undergone important technological developments in the last 30 years that have 
continuously improved user benefit, while also addressing unmet hearing needs. As the global leader, Sonova has played 
a crucial role in these technological breakthroughs, including: the first directional microphone technology, Bluetooth 
connectivity, rechargeable instruments and the use of AI for personalized fitting. Real-time AI now promises an even 
more profound improvement for people affected by hearing loss, as it directly deals with the key challenge: 
understanding speech in background noise. Its use will pave the way for the next generation of technological 
advancements in the hearing aids industry. Addressing hearing loss early is important - according to the WHO, 
unaddressed hearing loss is estimated to pose an annual global cost^13 of USD 980 billion^14. 
For more details on Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio and the Infinio portfolio please refer to the global Phonak media 
release: https://www.sonova.com/en/media/ 
phonak-elevates-sound-quality-new-infinio-portfolio-introducing-paradigm-shift-real-time-ai 
**ENDS** 
^1 Real-time AI means that the AI DNN (Deep Neutral Network) has been trained on sound samples to separate speech from 
background noise by processing the audio signal in real-time. This approach is fundamentally different from the use of 
AI for sound or acoustic scene classification, which is used in current hearing aids in the market. The real-time AI 
signal processing is performed by the DEEPSONICT chip, which is included in the Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio platform 
together with the Phonak ERAT chip. 
^2 Wright, A., et al. (2024). Spheric Speech Clarity applies DNN signal processing to significantly improve speech 
understanding from any direction and reduce the listening effort. Phonak Field Study News retrieved from https:// 
www.phonak.com/evidence 
^3 The Phonak Audéo Infinio platform includes a single microchip: the Phonak ERA chip. 
^4 The World Health Organization (WHO) (2024, Feb 2). Deafness and hearing loss: https://www.who.int/news-room/ 
fact-sheets/detail/deafness-and-hearing-loss 
^5 Why hearing health matters: https://www.phonak.com/en-int/well-hearing/hearing-health 
^6 Lin, F., et al. (2023, July 17). Hearing intervention versus health education control to reduce cognitive decline in 
older adults with hearing loss in the USA (ACHIEVE): a multicentre, randomised controlled trial. DOI: https://doi.org/ 
10.1016/S0140-6736(23)01406-X 
^7 Planned launch dates: US and Canada early August, Europe and Asia-Pacific countries from late August onwards. 
^8 Latzel, M., et al. (2024) "Speech Enhancer reduces listening effort and fatigue." Phonak Field Study News retrieved 
from www.phonak.com/evidence 
^9 Stewart, E., et al. "Adaptive Phonak Digital (APD) 3.0 is the preferred first fit compared to a leading competitor 
device". Phonak Field Study News in preparation expected August 2024. 
^10 The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks 
by Sonova AG is under license. 
^11 Åleskog, C., et al. (2022, Nov 8). Recent Developments in Low-Power AI Accelerators: A Survey: https://www.mdpi.com 
/1999-4893/15/11/419 
^12 Reuther, A., et al. (2019, Aug 29). Survey and Benchmarking of Machine Learning Accelerators: https://arxiv.org/pdf 
/1908.11348.pdf 
^13 Cost includes health sector costs (excluding the cost of hearing devices), costs of educational support, loss of 
productivity and societal costs. Of these costs, 57% are attributed to low- and middle-income countries. 
^14 The World Health Organization (WHO) (2024, Feb 2). Deafness and hearing loss: https://www.who.int/news-room/

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2024 00:55 ET (04:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.