Hong Kong Commercial Daily: How to Utilize the "BRICS" Platform to Promote International Exchange and Development Seminar Held in Xiamen, Fujian

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Hong Kong Commercial Daily:

Recently, a salon with the theme of "Embracing the Age of BRICS" - Development and Opportunities under a Community of Shared Destiny was held in Xiamen Airlines Ancient Stone Fund Town, Fujian.

Einar Tangen, Senior Researcher at Taihe Think Tank and Chief Vice President of Structural Financing at Milwaukee Investment Bank, shared his views: He believes that the BRICS payment system is in sharp contrast to the SWIFT system, which is multipolar and open.

Qian Feng, a senior researcher at Taihe Think Tank and a researcher at the National Strategic Research Institute of Tsinghua University, shared his views online. He suggested making good use of the New Development Bank of BRICS countries to provide financing support for infrastructure construction and green development in BRICS countries. At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen consultations, promote quota reforms including the IMF and the World Bank, and form greater synergy

Professor He Junming, an expert in "BRICS Observation", believes that the model of "two countries, two parks" between Fujian and "Belt and Road" countries can be followed, and a "two countries, two parks" with BRICS countries can also be built in Xiamen to reduce the risk of foreign investment.

Professor Lai Yongxuan, an expert in artificial intelligence, said that the BRICS Innovation Base provides a possibility to promote technology transfer and achievement transformation through the establishment of cooperation platforms, and to promote balanced development in the development and utilization of information and intelligent technologies among countries.

It is reported that Huli District in Xiamen City is currently building the BRICS Digital Block. At the same time, the BRICS Innovation Base Headquarters Project officially started construction at the beginning of this year, creating an industrial complex that integrates various functional formats such as industrial offices, research and development offices, conference centers, hotels, and supporting apartments.

One of the organizers, Hu Wei, the head of the Xiamen reporter station of Hong Kong Commercial Daily, stated that the purpose of this event is to discuss the development direction and path of the BRICS New Industrial Revolution Partnership Innovation Base in today's changing international situation, promote local economic development and urban civilization upgrading, and achieve technological innovation to assist the construction and upgrading of southern countries around the world.

