Conclusion of Strategic Review

DJ Conclusion of Strategic Review 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Conclusion of Strategic Review 
08-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
For immediate release 
08 August 2024 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
("I-RES" or the "Company") 
 
Conclusion of Strategic Review 
 
I-RES today announces that the Board of Directors ("the Board") has unanimously decided to conclude the Strategic 
Review ("The Strategic Review" or the "Review") and is updating shareholders with the outcomes and the Board's strategy 
to maximise value. 
 
Background 
 
On 8 January 2024 the Company announced it would be conducting a rigorous and comprehensive Strategic Review to 
consider and appraise all strategic alternatives available to maximise and unlock value for shareholders in the 
Company. The Review commenced following the release of the Company's full year 2023 financial results on 23 February 
2024, and the Board provided an update to shareholders on the progress of the Review on 25 April 2024. 
 
The Review considered a range of options including a sale or liquidation of the entire issued share capital or assets 
of the Company, operational and asset management initiatives and the regulatory environment including the REIT status 
of the Company. The Review was overseen by a Board sub-Committee, led by Chair Hugh Scott-Barrett with newly appointed 
CEO Eddie Byrne and non-executive directors Denise Turner, Philip Burns and Richard Nesbitt who joined the Board on May 
10, 2024. The Board sub-Committee was supported in conducting the Strategic Review by independent international 
financial and real estate advisors. 
 
Key conclusions 
 
Sale or liquidation of the entire issued share capital or assets highly unlikely to deliver value 
 
The Strategic Review conducted an extensive analysis on whether returning capital to shareholders through a sale of the 
Company or a sale of its assets would maximise value. This evaluation included rigorous market testing with suitable 
counterparties familiar with the Irish PRS market and possessing the requisite capital to execute such transactions. 
Despite the public announcement of the Strategic Review and the active market testing, the Board confirms that no 
proposals were received to acquire the Company or a significant proportion of its assets. The Board believes the 
outcome of this market testing process is reflective of the current market environment such as the higher interest rate 
environment (and the resultant impact on financing potential leveraged takeovers), the current regulatory environment 
(specifically rent caps) and uncertainty created by an upcoming Irish general election. 
 
As outlined in the Strategic Review update released by the Company on 25 April, comprehensive analysis has also 
indicated that a strategy requiring an accelerated sale of the Company's assets in the direct market, including to 
occupiers and social providers such as the government, would be challenging to maximise value for shareholders in the 
short-term. This view remains unchanged. Analysis has also observed that residential investment volumes are not 
currently supportive of a material asset disposal. Volumes in the Irish residential sector remain at historically low 
levels, with c. EUR240 million of transactions completed in 2023, c. 73% below the historical 10-year average1. 
 
The Board has unanimously concluded that, in the current macroeconomic and regulatory environment, a sale of the 
Company or a liquidation of its assets is highly unlikely to deliver an outcome that maximises value for shareholders 
at present. The Board remains open minded to the possibility of a sale of the Company or its assets in the future and 
will carefully assess any potential proposals that are received. 
 
 
 
I-RES can be a market consolidator in an Irish PRS market characterised by exceptional demand and low supply 
 
Based on data from Savills, the total PRS market in the greater Dublin area currently stands at c. 125,000 units, with 
c. 100,000 of those units held by micro landlords where 90% own 3 units or less1. These micro landlords, many of whom 
purchased rental properties during the Celtic Tiger era, are now exiting the market at an increasing rate due to 
factors including the loss of incentives and more restrictive tax treatment on rental income. As a result, one in three 
houses being sold in Dublin is an individual property investor leaving the market. Estimates suggest that the 100,000 
units held by individuals is now shrinking by 8 to 10% per annum, creating demand for a minimum 8,000 additional PRS 
units per year in an already undersupplied market. 
 
The remaining c. 25,000-units held by institutional capital remains relatively static, with supply constrained by 
current rental regulation including the 2% cap on annual rental increases, and by prevailing short-term debt and equity 
market headwinds. State bodies have been the primary purchaser of developments over the past 24 months, with these 
developments allocated to social and affordable housing and therefore not increasing the supply of PRS units available 
to rent. 
 
The 25,000-unit institutional Irish PRS market can be segmented into three categories of capital investment: 
1. I-RES (largest individual market share) and a very limited number of other market participants possessing a 
permanent capital base. 
2. Private equity and closed end fund participants represent the largest segment of the market (c. 50%+), spread across 
multiple institutions. A significant proportion of this segment is expected to come to market over the next 12 to 24 
months as closed end funds begin to reach maturity and institutions seek to either refinance in a more challenging 
interest rate environment or return capital to investors. 
3. The remainder of the PRS market comprises pension and insurance funds, who have long-term investment horizons but 
are generally focused on individual assets or a portfolio of assets rather than business operations which are typically 
outsourced. 
 
The demand fundamentals that underpin the Irish PRS market remain some of the strongest globally. The greater Dublin 
area population, estimated at c. 2.1 million in 2022, is forecasted to grow by c. +18% out to 20351. Population growth 
alone will therefore increase demand for PRS by c. 20,000 units or 2,000 units per annum over this period. Other 
factors contributing to elevated levels of demand include the low level of the Irish population currently living in 
apartments (11% versus the EU average of 48%) and net inward migration driven by an economy which continues to 
outperform EU averages. 
 
Recent publications from the Irish government have indicated that it is set to publish revised completion targets for 
the Housing for All programme under the National Planning Framework in Autumn 2024. The new target is currently 
estimated by the government to be approximately 50,000 units per year, up from the prevailing 30,000 target. If PRS 
maintains its current share of c. 8% of the housing market, the increased targets will translate to a demand for c. 
4,000 additional units per annum but, due to factors such as those outlined above, the Board believes that the actual 
level of demand is between 10,000 and 14,000 new units per annum. Considering this new product demand and the fact that 
a very significant share (c. 50%) of the existing stock may trade over the next 24 to 36 months, the Board believes 
that there is a significant market opportunity. 
 
Following the conclusion of the Strategic Review, the Company will continue to actively engage in constructive 
discussions with other relevant participants in the Irish PRS sector around these potential opportunities through 
consolidation and other capital-light joint ventures which are accretive to earnings. I-RES holds a market-leading 
position, supported by a permanent capital base and a leading operating platform and retains significant agility to 
scale effectively and capitalise on the attractive long-term opportunities created from the demand-supply backdrop. The 
Board believes that I-RES is therefore well placed to act as a consolidator in the Irish PRS market post the Strategic 
Review, with significant organic and inorganic opportunities expected to arise in the short to medium term. 
 
 
 
The Review has identified Operational and Asset Management levers to create value 
 
The Strategic Review has considered the key levers for generating further operational efficiencies within the I-RES 
platform to maximise returns. The Review has identified three primary initiatives to achieve this objective: (i) 
conducting selective capital recycling which is accretive to value; (ii) generating supplementary revenue consistent 
with existing Irish regulations; and (iii) managing costs, both in relation to Net Rental Income Margin ("NRI") and 
General & Administrative costs ("G&A"), to ensure the Company is best placed to leverage future growth opportunities. 
 
As outlined in the Strategic Review update on 25 April, analysis has explored achieving value accretion through 
selective asset recycling, including individual unit sales. Commencing in the latter part of H1 2024, the Company has 
completed the disposal of a small number of individual units, all to the private market, and generated sales proceeds 
at a significant premium to latest book value. These transactions, while small in scale to date, reflect the disparity 
between liquidity in the institutional real estate market and the retail market, the latter of which remains buoyant. 
 
The Review has identified approximately 315 suitable units (c. 8% of the portfolio and c. 23% of the Company's market 
capitalisation2) for disposal which would generate between EUR110 and EUR115 million of proceeds over a 3 to 5 year 
timeframe, based on estimated current Open Market Value ("OMV)3. Disposals are expected to take place over a 3 to 5 
year period as turnover of current tenancies is a prerequisite for the disposal of these units under Irish law. Factors

