Interim Report and Financial Statement -2

DJ Interim Report and Financial Statement

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Interim Report and Financial Statement 08-Aug-2024 / 07:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 August 2024 I-RES H1 2024 Results Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Underlying revenue growth of 2.1% and continued strong occupancy of 99.6% Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or the "Company"), the leading provider of residential rental accommodation in Ireland, today issues its results for the six-month period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024. Financial and Operational Highlights -- Like-for-like revenue growth of 2.1%, driven by both organic rental growth across the existing portfolio and enhanced ancillary revenue generation. Reported revenue for the period of EUR42.8 million, reducing versus prior year by 3.3% driven by the impact of asset disposals completed during the second half of 2023 which represented c. 5% of our portfolio. -- Continued strong occupancy of 99.6% at 30 June, reflecting the effectiveness of our leasing operations and the continued strong demand for our high-quality portfolio of modern properties. -- NRI margins broadly stable on a like for like basis, demonstrating the positive impact of moderating inflation levels in Ireland and continued rigorous cost control by management. NRI for the period of EUR32.7 million (30 June 2023: EUR34.3 million), with the reduction again driven by the impact of 2023 asset disposals. -- Financing costs reduced by 10.0% as disposal proceeds were deployed to reduce higher cost debt during 2023. The Company continues to have excellent visibility of future financing requirements, with 83% of our drawn debt fixed at a blended rate of 3.27%. Non-recurring costs of EUR1.5 million were recorded in the period associated with Shareholder Activism. A further EUR0.9 million was incurred in relation to the Strategic Review. -- Adjusted EPRA Earnings of EUR14.2 million and resulting Adjusted EPRA EPS of 2.7c, down from 2.8c in H1 2023. -- Hugh Scott-Barrett appointed as Chair and lead of the Board's Strategic Review in February 2024, having served as non-executive director since September 2022. Experienced real estate executive Eddie Byrne appointed as CEO in May 2024 with direct input into the Strategic Review since his appointment. -- Enhanced our vertically integrated digital platform "I-RES Living" through the launch of our new resident and corporate website. This launch is part of our wider operational and digital transformation strategy of enhancing our offering to customers and driving efficiencies in the business. -- In line with Irish REIT legislation the Board intends to declare an interim dividend of 1.88 cents per share for H1 2024 representing 85% of our relevant distributable earnings in the period. Moving forward we intend to continue to pay, in line with REIT legislation of 85%, relevant earnings as a dividend to shareholders. Asset Portfolio Valuation and Balance Sheet Management -- As at 30 June 2024, I-RES' portfolio had a total value of EUR1,243 million (31 December 2023: EUR1,274 million) with the change in the period driven by modest yield expansion, and partially offset by positive rental growth. The portfolio has an EPRA net initial yield of 5.1% representing a yield expansion of 0.2% since 31 December 2023 and resulting in an IFRS NAV per share of 126.4 cents (31 December 2023: 131.7 cents). This yield expansion resulted in a non-cash fair value revaluation adjustment of EUR32.5 million and a loss before tax for the period of EUR20.3 million. Net LTV was 45.4% at 30 June 2024, comfortably below our debt covenants and the limits set by the Irish REIT legislation. -- The Strategic Review has identified c. 315 units suitable for an asset recycling programme which is expected to generate proceeds of between EUR110 and EUR115 million (based on estimated current OMV[1]) over a 3 to 5 year period, with the proceeds to be deployed in line with our capital allocation policy. In the latter part of H1 2024, we completed 6 individual unit disposals, generating c. EUR2 million of net proceeds, with disposals completed at a significant premium to latest book values. Strategic Review -- We have separately announced this morning the conclusion of our Strategic Review, which commenced in February 2024 and was led by Chair Hugh Scott-Barrett and a dedicated Board subcommittee including CEO Eddie Byrne and non-executive directors Denise Turner, Philip Burns, and Richard Nesbitt. The Review was supported by international financial and real estate advisors. -- The Board has unanimously concluded that, following rigorous market testing, a sale of the Company or its assets is unlikely to maximise shareholder value. No proposals were received to acquire the Company during the course of the Review. -- The Strategic Review has identified the following initiatives or actions which the Board believes will drive value maximisation for shareholders over the medium-term: ? Executing a selective capital recycling programme which is accretive to value, including the disposal of c. 315 units which is expected to generate between EUR110 and EUR115 million of proceeds over a 3 to 5 year period (based on estimated current OMV). Disposals are expected to take place over a 3 to 5 year period as turnover of current tenancies is a prerequisite for the disposal of these units under Irish law. This represents c. 8% of the total portfolio and c. 23% of the Company's market capitalisation[2]. ? Generation of supplementary revenue streams consistent with existing Irish regulations. ? Optimising the Company's cost structure to maximise Net Rental Income Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to ensure the Company is best placed to leverage future growth opportunities. ? Taking advantage of the significant growth and consolidation opportunities which exist in the Irish PRS market over the medium-term, and for which I-RES is uniquely positioned to capitalise on. ? Continuing to work constructively with stakeholders, including government, to push for positive change in the Irish residential regulation system. ? Continuing to advocate with the relevant Irish authorities for changes to the Irish REIT regime to better align with progressive REIT systems in other European jurisdictions. ? Exploring attractive opportunities to partner, inter alia, with Irish government bodies to deliver new supply to the affordable housing market including the Secure Tenancy Affordable Rental ("STAR") scheme. Commenting on the results, Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am pleased to report my first set of results as CEO of I-RES. It has been an active period for the Company with the delivery of another strong operational performance and the completion of our Strategic Review. I joined the Company at a very exciting time and it is clear that significant opportunities exist for I-RES in an exceptionally strong Irish PRS market. While overall we believe the outlook is positive, the current Irish rental regulatory structure remains the single most inhibiting factor for our business. The 2% cap on rental increases has had a profound impact on the supply of new build-to-let properties in the market and is an impediment to critical international investment. We believe that a more progressive and evidence based regulatory framework that is fair and equitable to both the resident and the property owner, will attract institutional capital and help to alleviate the current supply shortage while also providing safe and secure tenancy for residents. We are continuing to engage constructively with stakeholders to encourage reform of PRS regulation in Ireland, and welcome recent publications from the Departments of Housing and Finance and the Housing Commission, which all point towards a change of tone that the current regulatory structure requires significant reform. We are also engaging with Irish government bodies on initiatives such as the Secure Tenancy Affordable Rental programme to support the delivery of new supply to the affordable housing market. Looking ahead, we will focus on implementing the operational initiatives identified by the Strategic Review which will help to optimise our portfolio, drive value maximisation for shareholders, and improve our financial performance over the medium-term." Financial Highlights For the six months ended 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 % change Operating Performance Revenue from Investment Properties (EUR millions) 42.8 44.3 (3.3%) Net Rental Income (EUR millions) 32.7 34.3 (4.6%) Adjusted EBITDA (EUR millions) (1) 26.6 28.7 (7.3%) Financing Costs (EUR millions) (11.9) (13.3) (10.0%) Adjusted EPRA Earnings before non-recurring costs (EUR millions)(1) 14.2 15.0 (5.3%) Deduct: Non-recurring costs (EUR millions) (1)(2) (2.4) - EPRA Earnings (EUR millions)(1) 11.8 15.0 (21.3%) Add: Decrease in fair value of investment properties (EUR millions) (32.5) (56.5) Add: Gain/(Loss) on disposal of investment property (EUR millions) 0.4 (0.7) Add: (Loss)/Gain on derivative financial instruments (EUR millions) (0.1) 0.1 Loss before tax (EUR millions) (20.3) (42.1) Basic EPS (cents) (3.8) (8.3)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Interim Report and Financial Statement -2-

EPRA EPS (cent) 2.2 2.8 (21.3%) Adjusted EPRA EPS (cents)(1) 2.7 2.8 (5.3%) Proposed Interim Dividend per share (cents) 1.88 2.45 (23.3%) Portfolio Performance Total Number of Residential Units 3,728 3,930 (5.1%) Overall Portfolio Occupancy Rate(1) 99.6% 99.5% Overall Portfolio Average Monthly Rent (EUR)(1) 1,796 1,772 1.4% As at 30 June 2024 31 December 2023 % change Assets and Funding Total Property Value (EUR millions) 1,243.5 1,274.4 (2.4%) Net Asset Value (EUR millions) 669.3 697.3 (4.0%) IFRS Basic NAV per share (cents) 126.4 131.7 (4.0%) Group Net LTV 45.4% 44.3% Gross Yield at Fair Value 7.0% 6.7% EPRA Net Initial Yield 5.1% 4.9% Other Market Capitalisation (EUR millions) 481.9 587.7 Total Number of Shares Outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 529,578,946 529,578,946

(1) For definitions, method of calculation and other details, refer to the Financial Review and Glossary.

(2) The non-recurring costs include EUR1.5 million associated with Shareholder Activism and a further EUR0.9 million for the Strategic Review, totalling EUR2.4 million of non-recurring costs at 30 June 2024 and general and administrative expenses of EUR6.0 million at 30 June 2024 that total the general and administrative expense costs of EUR8.4 million reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations:

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (1) 5570974

Luke Ferriter, Director Investor Relations email: investors@iresreit.ie

Media enquiries:

Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632

Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135

Results Presentation: webcast and conference call details:

I-RES will host a live audio webcast and conference call of the results presentation this morning at 09:00am BST. Access details are listed below:

Ireland: +353 (0) 1 691 7842

UK: +44 20 3936 2999

Global Dial-In Numbers: click HERE

Access Code: 793317

Webcast Link: https://www.investis-live.com/ires-reit/667536841c01ae0c0019053b/bfwe

This report and a copy of the presentation slides will also be available to download on the investor relations section of the I-RES website at 07:00am BST: https://www.iresreit.ie/investors

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,728 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "maintain", "forecast", "potential", "target" or "believe", or, in each case, their negative or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, trends, goals, projections, future events or intentions. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report and save as required by law, the Irish Takeover Rules, the Euronext Dublin Listing Rules and/or by the rules of any other securities regulatory authority, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any forward-looking statements or risk factors in this report, including any changes in its expectations, new information, or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or actual performance of the Company may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is made as to the achievement or reasonableness of and no reliance should be placed on, such forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that the Company will generate a particular rate of return.

Chair Statement

Strong Operational Start to 2024

I was pleased to take over as Chair of I-RES in February 2024, having served as a non-executive director on the Board since 2022. Since my appointment, I have had the opportunity to visit a number of the I-RES properties and all of the regional offices and engage with the wider team which has given me a real sense of the strengths of the business.

I-RES has been very active in the first half of 2024, delivering another strong operational performance and completing our Strategic Review which has evaluated all options available to maximise value for shareholders. The exceptionally strong dynamics of the Irish residential market, which is currently characterised by a chronic supply and demand imbalance, continues to support the execution of our strategy to be the market leading provider of mid-market rental accommodation in Ireland. The Irish economy is set to continue its strong growth trajectory, with demographic changes such as rapid population growth and changes in average household size expected to provide structural demand tailwinds for our business in the short to medium term. In contrast, the current regulatory landscape continues to provide an ongoing challenge for the sector. The 2% cap on rental increases continues to restrict institutional capital investment for new rental properties in the market, further exacerbating the imbalance between supply and demand. A recent publication from the Housing Commission has corroborated our view that reform of the current regulatory structure is required to provide a fair and equitable system that both incentivises investment in supply and provides secure, sustainable tenancy for residents. The Department of Housing also cited several limitations and unintended consequences resulting from the current regulatory environment in their review of the PRS sector published in July. As the largest provider of rental accommodation in Ireland, I-RES continues to maintain an active programme of engagement with stakeholders and policymakers to push for change to current regulation.

Our scalable operating platform, which is unique in the Irish market, produced another strong operational performance in the first half of 2024, as evidenced by our sector leading occupancy rate of 99.6%. Our underlying business continued to exhibit a solid financial performance, with Revenue and Net Rental Income both increasing year over year on a like-for-like basis. Our financing costs also reduced in the first half of the year, reflecting the positive impact of the strategic asset disposal programme completed in 2023, the proceeds of which were used to reduce our higher cost debt.

Our business model continues to be highly recurring and cash-generative in nature, supporting our commitment to the payment of regular dividends to shareholders. In line with Irish REIT regulations, I-RES is required to distribute at least 85% of its Property Rental Business income each financial year to shareholders, assuming sufficient distributable reserves. In compliance with REIT regulations, for the six months ending 30 June 2024, the Company proposes to declare an interim dividend of 1.88 cents per share representing 85% of our relevant distributable earnings for the period. Moving forward we intend to continue to pay, in line with REIT legislation, 85% of relevant earnings as a dividend to shareholders.

Building a sustainable business in adherence to ESG principles remains a core component of our strategy. We are committed to minimising our environmental footprint, promoting sustainable living, and building communities where we operate. I-RES is committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050 and our ambition is to reduce our carbon emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement as we believe it is our responsibility to limit carbon impacts of our assets and meet this significant industry challenge. During the first half of 2024, we published our dedicated ESG report which highlights the significant progress we have made in our sustainability journey during 2023, including reductions in our GHG emissions and further improvement in our ESG agency ratings.

Appointment of CEO

We were pleased to announce the appointment of Eddie Byrne as CEO of the Company in May. Eddie has brought a significant degree of real estate and transactional experience to the role and has a 20+ year track record across both the Irish and international real estate markets. Since joining I-RES, Eddie has had a clear focus on the operations of the Company and has been able to provide valuable and complementary insight as part of the Board sub-Committee which has overseen the Strategic Review.

Conclusion of Strategic Review

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)