Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314
S c h l i e r e n, 12 August 2024. Schlatter's IT network was attacked with malware. The company immediately initiated the necessary security measures and involved the relevant authorities. A detailed investigation into the matter is in progress.
On Friday, 9 August 2024, the Schlatter Group was attacked by a criminal cyber-attack using malware. The internal ICT specialists, together with other external experts, immediately took measures to limit the damage as far as possible. The relevant authorities were involved. As part of this process, it is being investigated whether data was stolen. It can be assumed that this was a professional attack. The unknown perpetrators are attempting to blackmail Schlatter. The ICT experts are working intensively to make all systems available and functional again as quickly as possible.
Further Information
Schlatter Industries AG
Werner Schmidli
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone +41 44 732 71 70
Mobile +41 79 343 62 62
werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com
Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)
------------------------------
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schlatter Industries AG
|Brandstrasse 24
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 732 71 11
|E-mail:
|info@schlattergroup.com
|Internet:
|www.schlattergroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0002277314
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1965363
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1965363 12-Aug-2024 CET/CEST