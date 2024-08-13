JP Jenkins Ltd

13-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

13th Aug 2024 JPJ: DEST ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Destiny Pharma plc ("Destiny Pharma" or "the Company") Shares now trading on JP Jenkins London, UK, 13th Aug 2024 - Destiny Pharma plc (JPJ:DEST), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialisation of novel medicines to prevent and cure life-threatening infections, today announces its shares have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Destiny Pharma plc is based at Unit 36 Sussex Innovation Centre Science Park Square, Falmer, Brighton, BN1 9SB and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 03167025. About Destiny Pharma: Destiny Pharma is an innovative, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialisation of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections. The Company's drug development pipeline includes two late-stage assets XF-73 Nasal gel, a proprietary drug targeting the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal hospital infections including MRSA and NTCD-M3, a microbiome-based biotherapeutic for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI) recurrence which is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US. JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BDHSP575), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at https://jpjenkins.com/company/destiny-pharma/. Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins said: "We would like to welcome another company from the pharmaceutical sector to JP Jenkins. We are delighted to be supporting Destiny Pharma in their transition and growth as a private company." For further information, please contact: JP Jenkins Limited Destiny Pharma Plc Veronika Oswald (Commercial Director),

Mason Doick (Head of Corporate) Chris Tovey, CEO

Shaun Claydon, CFO Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0937 Tel: +44 (0)1273 704 440





