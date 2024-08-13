Falcon Investment Advisors Re-Establishes Itself as an Independent Firm

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Falcon Investment Advisors, LLC ("Falcon"), an alternative credit firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management, announced today that its Managing Partners acquired a majority of the equity interests in Falcon.









Falcon employs an opportunistic approach to mezzanine, preferred stock, and other direct lending investments for U.S. middle market companies, having invested $5.6 billion across 137 investments through seven private credit funds.

"Falcon is best positioned as a nimble independent firm, with strong alignment of interest and autonomy," said Sandeep Alva, who founded Falcon in 2000. Falcon's Co-Portfolio Managers, Matthew Prout and Sven Grasshoff added, "Falcon is very excited about the transaction and our future ahead. We have an exceptionally talented team with a great track record built over the last two decades. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our investors and look forward to this next phase of our firm."

About Falcon Investment Advisors, LLC

Headquartered in Boston, MA and with an office in New York, NY, Falcon is a private credit asset management firm that invests in subordinated debt and non-controlling equity capital in leading middle market companies. Falcon specializes in structuring high-value private credit transactions and delivering differentiated portfolios for its global client base.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "believes", "expects", "potential", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, Falcon is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

Contact Information

Kristina Matthews

Partner, Investor Relations

kmatthews@falconinvestments.com

212-300-0220

SOURCE: Falcon Investment Advisors, LLC

