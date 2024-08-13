Janover Inc.: Janover Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

With Another Quarter of Sequential Revenue Growth



Achieved a Record 20% of Total Revenue from Recurring and Subscription Revenue

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) ("Janover" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions, provided a business update, and announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

7% sequential increase in revenue for Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024;

20% of revenue from recurring and subscription revenue in Q2 2024;

Groundbreaker Platform achieved profitability in Q2 2024, with over 200% quarterly increase in operating margin;

Janover Insurance Group achieved profitability in its second month of operation, increasing total recurring revenue by more than 60% in May;

$3.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024; and

No debt on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2024.

Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, stated, "While achieving single digit sequential growth in the second quarter of 2024, we drove an impressive 20% of our total revenue from recurring, high-margin software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions and Insurtech commissions. With the acquisition of Groundbreaker, the recent launch of our insurance business, and our other AI and software products for real estate professionals; we will continue to migrate from transactional to compounding recurring revenue. Our AI technology has continued to drive impressive value within our organization, and we think it has exciting applications as a subscription service as well. Ultimately, we are a platform providing capital, technology and insurance services to multifamily and commercial property owners and professionals and occupy a very unique space in the market. I can confidently say that I have never been more excited about our future and the value we can drive for our customers and shareholders."

Financial Results

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was approximately $441,000 compared to approximately $602,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in closed loans compared to the same period in 2023. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased sequentially by approximately 7% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. Additionally, 20% of our total revenue consisted of recurring revenue. Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, were approximately $414,000, compared to approximately $315,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The majority of the increase can be attributed to an increase in compensation and benefits expense during the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to an increase in employees, compared to the same period in 2023. Net loss was approximately $805,000, or $0.07 basic and diluted loss per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net loss of approximately $398,000, or $0.06 basic and diluted loss per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA loss was approximately $697,000, or $0.06 basic and diluted loss per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $143,000, or $0.03 basic and diluted loss per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP financial measures (defined below).

About Janover Inc.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company's online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (iv) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (vi) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Offering Statement on Form 1-A related to the public offering (SEC File No. 024-12458) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

(Tables follow) JANOVER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,236,660 $ 5,075,609 Accounts receivable 111,179 86,138 Prepaid expenses 71,610 130,430 Total current assets 3,419,449 5,292,177 Property and equipment, net 38,173 28,137 Intangible assets, net 556,433 675,957 Goodwill 606,666 606,666 Other assets 95,630 18,107 Right of use asset 38,269 62,781 Total assets $ 4,754,620 $ 6,683,825 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 187,039 $ 539,136 Deferred revenue 86,617 83,228 Right of use liability, current portion 41,181 52,731 Total current liabilities 314,837 675,095 Contingent consideration 178,819 178,819 Right of use of liability - 13,933 Total liabilities 493,656 867,847 Stockholders' equity: Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 10,000 shares issued and outstanding as of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Series B Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,064,576 and 11,046,981 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 110 110 Additional paid-in capital 12,673,785 12,459,343 Accumulated deficit (8,412,931 ) (6,643,475 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,260,964 5,815,978 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,754,620 $ 6,683,825

JANOVER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 440,973 $ 601,940 $ 852,110 $ 1,069,180 Cost of revenues 8,034 - 16,667 - Gross profit 432,939 601,940 835,443 1,069,180 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 413,629 315,445 829,255 609,190 Research and development 154,006 90,419 327,390 195,619 General and administrative 667,375 442,490 1,426,136 784,805 Depreciation and amortization 49,680 - 122,665 - Total operating expenses 1,284,690 848,354 2,705,446 1,589,614 Loss from operations (851,751 ) (246,414 ) (1,870,003 ) (520,434 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of future equity obligations - (165,536 ) - (119,826 ) Interest income 43,853 12,833 94,932 19,528 Other income 2,493 1,266 5,615 2,695 Total other income (expense) 46,346 (151,437 ) 100,547 (97,603 ) Net loss $ (805,405 ) $ (397,851 ) $ (1,769,456 ) $ (618,037 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 11,064,576 7,064,008 11,063,215 7,064,008 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.09 )

JANOVER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,769,456 ) $ (618,037 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 122,665 - Stock-based compensation 213,210 203,032 Change in fair value of future equity obligations - 119,826 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (25,041 ) (60,956 ) Prepaid expenses 58,820 - Other assets (77,523 ) - Accounts payable and accrued expenses (352,097 ) 33,215 Deferred revenue 3,389 973 Right of use of liability, net (972 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (1,827,005 ) (321,947 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (13,176 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (13,176 ) - Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of stock options 1,232 - Issuance of preferred stock - 1,000,000 Deferred offering costs - (77,633 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,232 922,367 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,838,949 ) 600,420 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,075,609 981,125 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,236,660 $ 1,581,545

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

JANOVER INC.

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (805,405 ) $ (397,851 ) $ (1,769,456 ) $ (618,037 ) Add (subtract): Stock-based compensation 105,055 103,876 213,210 203,032 Depreciation and amortization 49,680 - 122,665 - Other income (expense) 46,346 (151,437 ) 100,547 (97,603 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (697,016 ) $ (142,538 ) $ (1,534,128 ) $ (317,402 )

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss per share to Adjusted EBITDA per share: Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.09 ) Add (subtract): Stock-based compensation 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 Depreciation and amortization - - 0.01 - Other income (expense) - (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) Adjusted EBITDA per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.05 )



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and the market with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share, non-GAAP financial measures that we calculate as net loss excluding; stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; and other income. We have provided reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to net loss and adjusted EBITDA per share to earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We have included adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share, herein, because they are key measures used by our management and Board of Directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors.