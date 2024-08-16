Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: CORRECTION: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest Select - name change of sub-funds

Correction of "New short name" The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 August 2024. ISIN: DK0016303936 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Navn: Danske Inv EurInvGradCorBondsRes kl DKKd ----------------------------------------------------------------- New name Danske In Select EurInvGradCorBoRes DKKd ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIENEICBR ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name DSIEIGCBRDKKD ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 39006 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060244408 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Navn: DI Global Sustainable Future 3 kl DKK d ----------------------------------------------------------------- New name Danske Inv Select GloSust Future 3 DKK d ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIGSFUT3 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name DSIGSFUT3DKKD ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 38971 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0016205685 -------------------------------------------------------- Navn: Danske Inv Engros Kommuner 4 KL -------------------------------------------------------- New name Danske Invest Select Kommuner 4 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIENGK4 -------------------------------------------------------- New short name DSIKOM4 -------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 39013 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66