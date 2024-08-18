DJ [Press Release] SEG Announces 2024 Interim Results

SEG Announces 2024 Interim Results

Declare to Pay Out Record High Interim Dividends

Inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite Index Reflects

High Market Recognition of Investment Value

(18 August 2024, Hong Kong) SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("SEG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (stock code: 2386) today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (the "Reporting Period").

In the past year, complex and severe international environment and evolving product innovation brought challenges to the Company. Facing the challenges, the Board and management of the Company adhered to integrity and innovation, accelerate the development of new quality productive forces, and had achieved hard-earned success by taking a series of actions to optimize existing business operations, seek for business growth, strengthen foundation and prevent risks. During the first half of the year, the Group recorded a revenue of RMB28.553 billion, net profit of RMB1.319 billion and value of new contracts of RMB50.066 billion, representing steady progress in our business performance. Taking into account the profitability of the Company and the needs for sustainable development in the future, the Board proposed an interim dividend of RMB0.150 per share with a dividend payout ratio of 50%.

Aiming To increase earnings per share and overall shareholders' return which is in the interests of the Company and the shareholders as a whole, the Company repurchased a total of 13,836,500 H shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, using funds totaling HKD67.75 million during the Reporting Period. In addition, on August 16, the Company was included in the Hang Seng Composite Index. The relevant changes will be implemented after the market closes on 6 September 2024 and will take effect on 9 September 2024. Being selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index signifies that SEG has met the prerequisites for inclusion in the Hong Kong Stock Connect, reflecting the capital market's high recognition of the Company's business performance and investment value.

In the first half of the year, the Group built comprehensive market competitiveness with its comprehensive service capabilities, bringing to an increase in market development in terms of both quantity and quality. During the Reporting Period, the value of new contracts of the Group was RMB50.066 billion, an increase of 32.7% as compared to the same period last year ("year-on-year"), the best performance in the same period in our history. the value of new overseas contracts signed was approximately USD2.354 billion, showing a year-on-year growth of 117.8%; overseas business structure was further optimized, with EPC contracting accounting for over 75% of the total amount. FEED, PMC and EPC businesses achieved breakthroughs in a number of markets and realized the diversification of types of businesses. In the domestic market, the Group fully leveraged its advantages on front-end business and had successively obtained a number of engineering consulting, engineering design and technical service contracts, by which it will provide frontline supporting services including consultancy and basic design for "Lu You Lu Lian" ("????" refinery in Shandong Province), Jiujiang aromatics, CNOOC and Shell Ethylene Project and a number of New coal chemicals projects. Meanwhile, the Group continued to make efforts in the existing markets where it has advantages by signing certain EPC contracting and construction contracts for multiple large-scale park projects, including North Huajin and SABIC Mangguo Ethylene Project, further consolidating its leading position in the engineering industry in the PRC.

In the first half of the year, the Group continued to build its first-class innovation capabilities, steadfastly advanced the development of new-type industrialization in the engineering industries. During the Reporting Period, the Group has initiated specialised studies for topics relating to new-type industrialization, which cover 11 key aspects including high-end, green and intelligent, to promote integration of theoretical innovation and practical applications, so as to attract more investment in supporting the specialized studies and applications of new-type industrialization. The Group coordinated and promoted the innovative application of artificial intelligence and big data technologies in the engineering design field, and comprehensively carried out research on intelligent design (AI) special projects to accelerate the transformation of production methods. Based on the principle of developing new quality productive force and focusing on innovation and practicability, the Group led the application and conversion of "Integration and synergies of engineering projects", "standardised and lean design", "intelligent management on supply chain during the entire cycle of the project", "plant manufacturing and prefabrication installation" and other research outcomes of the engineering and construction projects, thereby facilitating overall improvement in efficiency and information technology of the engineering and construction projects. Leveraging the business model of contract energy management, the Group continued to promote the development of low-carbon services in the energy industry, develop its capability of equipping comprehensive energy-saving and carbon-reducing techniques, thereby making "Green and Clean" as its defining feature.

In the first half of the year, the Group deeply promoted the "integration and symbiosis" strategy and worked together with industry chain partners to build an industrial ecosystem. Firstly, the Group strived to create a new paradigm of deep industry-university-research integration driven by enterprise needs and deployed an "innovation chain" around the "industry chain" by jointly establishing the "Biomass Utilization Joint Research Center (High-value Utilization of Lignin)" with Guangdong University of Technology in accelerating the development and the industrial applications of the application techniques for biomass, and the "Low-carbon Joint Research Center" with Sun Yat-sen University and carrying out deep cooperation with research institutes such as Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences, Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, CAS, SINOPEC Beijing Research Institute of Chemical Industry and SINOPEC Research Institute of Petroleum Processing in multiple innovation fields. Secondly, the Group strived to build long-term integration and win-win partnership with domestic and foreign project owners by adopting the "going out" and "bringing in" approach to strengthen exchanges and deepen mutual trust with domestic and foreign project owners including Guoneng Group, China Coal Group, Shanmei Group, Yanchang Group, QazaqGaz, Saudi Aramco, SABIC and ADNOC and gain market first-mover advantage with more advanced and extensive preliminary and front-end services while promoting the advantages of the Group on industry chain, technology chain and engineering services in an all-round way. Thirdly, the Group strived to create an industrial environment that integrates and shares with industry peers to continuously expand "circle of friends" by promoting comprehensive strategic partnerships with international engineering companies represented by TR, Technip and Tecnimont, and strengthening deep cooperation in areas such as preliminary project development, global supply chain optimization and project execution. Fourthly, the Group strived to build an ecosystem of integrated development with global industrial chain partners by conducting high-level visits with major equipment and material suppliers such as Ansteel Group, Emerson, Yokogawa, Honeywell and KSB to deepen cooperation and create a globally competitive supply chain system.

During the first half of the year, the Group continued to explore the fusion of international experience and Chinese practice for ESG, thereby developing itself into a leading enterprise in terms of ESG. During the Reporting Period, the Group initiated a social responsibility brand project by holding public open days with the theme of "Everyone's Safety - Immersive Public Safety Experience Public Welfare Activities" and leveraging on the regular preparation and implementation of public safety experience public welfare activities at two safety simulation and practical training bases of the Group in South China and North China to create a social responsibility brand project of Sinopec Engineering Group. The Group was rewarded a "BB" rating for MSC ESG, which was the highest rating in the engineering industry in the PRC. Meanwhile, the Group was listed on the Sustainability Yearbook - S&P Global, as one of the two selected enterprises with its outstanding performance in the field of ESG among over 1,700 enterprises in 60 industries in the PRC.

Chairman of SEG, Mr. JIANG Dejun said: "Looking forward to the second half of the year, the global economic growth momentum is still under pressure. The supply and demand pressure on the domestic refining and chemical industry is high and the environment remains severe. In the face of challenges, there are new opportunities through comprehensive analysis. First, the demand for high-end transformation of industries in China is still increasing, and investment in large-scale new material projects is in the ascendant. Secondly, the energy industry is developing to seize widening opportunities on green and low carbon, green hydrogen and green ammonia, green alcohol and other new energy. Third, with the adjustment and optimization of China's energy industry structure, the new coal chemical industry is expected to open up a new wave of investments. Fourth, with the introduction of policies for the elimination and upgrading of old chemical equipment, the Company will thrive with its comprehensive integrated industry chain service capabilities on device dismantling, site restoration and resource utilization. Fifth, the

