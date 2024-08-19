Trucept Inc.: Trucept, Inc. (DBA Afinida) Reports Substantial Increase in Revenue and Gross Profit for the Second Quarter of 2024

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept, Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) DBA Afinida, is pleased to announce significant achievements in its financial performance for the Second Quarter of 2024

Highlights include:

A $867,657 or 25% increase in gross profit for Q2 - quarter over quarter.

increase in gross profit for Q2 - quarter over quarter. Recorded an impressive 24% increase in income from operations quarter over quarter.

quarter over quarter. Recognized a 10% increase in net and comprehensive income.

"We are pleased to announce that Trucept, Inc. has continued its momentum with strong financial gains in the second quarter, reflecting our commitment to delivering consistent value to our shareholders. Our strategic initiatives and unwavering focus on operational excellence have positioned us for sustained growth. We look forward to building on this success in the coming quarters." - Norman Tipton, CEO.

Trucept Inc. (DBA Afinida) continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering shareholder value. It's portfolio of professional services includes:

Afinida Marketing - Data Driven Marketing, Technology, and Accessibility Act compliance.



Afinida Insurance -Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services

Afinida Payroll - Full-Service Payroll

Afinida HR - Human Resources and Management

Afinida Accounting - Financial Accounting Services

Afinida Risk Management - Safety and Risk Management

About Trucept Inc.

Trucept Inc. is a renowned name in the business solutions sector, dedicated to helping companies focus on their core operations while it takes care of the peripheral business processes. With its extensive suite of services and a commitment to excellence, Trucept has been a trusted partner for countless businesses, aiding their growth and success.

