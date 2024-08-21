NIST Purchases SSTR-F from Laser Thermal to Support the CHIPS for America Metrology Program

The tool enables NIST to measure the thermal conductivity of wide bandgap power electronics materials, packaging materials, and integrated chip components, directly supporting the CHIPS thermal property metrology program.

Laser Thermal, a leading instrument and service provider of small-scale thermal property measurements, is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a contract from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for its thermal conductivity tool Steady State Thermoreflectance in Fiber, SSTR-F. The contract was awarded under the CHIPS for America funding opportunity to encourage small business research and development for the metrology program.

The CHIPS Metrology Program emphasizes measurements that are accurate, precise, and fit-for-purpose for the production of microelectronic materials, devices, circuits, and systems. The work will leverage NIST's proven measurement science expertise, foundational communications and computing research capabilities, standards development contributions, and stakeholder engagement practices to address the highest priority metrology challenges identified across industry, academia, and government agencies.

The CHIPS Metrology Program aligns its research and development portfolios based on the identified metrology needs of the seven grand challenges:

Metrology for Materials Purity, Properties, and Provenance Advanced Metrology for Future Microelectronics Manufacturing Enabling Metrology for Integrating Components in Advanced Packaging Modeling and Simulating Semiconductor Materials, Designs, and Components Modeling and Simulating Semiconductor Manufacturing Processes Standardizing New Materials, Processes, and Equipment for Microelectronics Metrology to Enhance Security and Provenance of Microelectronic-based Components and Products

Laser Thermal's SSTR-F will enable NIST to measure the thermal conductivity of thin films, interfaces, and bulk materials that are used in wide bandgap power electronics devices, packaging materials, and integrated chip components. The optical measurement technique is non-contact, non-destructive, spatially resolved, and can provide unique information about the thermal properties of thin film and multilayer material structures. SSTR-F represents the first commercially available tool that focuses on measurements at these length scales that traditionally have been difficult to obtain outside of academic lab settings. John Gaskins, co-founder and CEO of Laser Thermal explains, "While thermoreflectance is a powerful measurement technique, these tools are traditionally homemade, requiring dedicated and experienced staff to design, operate, and maintain. Laser Thermal is the first company to commercialize a thermoreflectance instrument based on our patented Steady-State Thermoreflectance in Fiber (SSTR-F) technology enabling direct measurements of thermal conductivity and thermal resistance. We are thrilled to work with NIST to help lead the advancement of metrology for microelectronics manufacturing, including helping make strides toward the standardization of reference materials, which are currently unavailable for thin films used in microelectronics applications."

As NIST builds out capabilities in its thermal metrology program, SSTR-F will serve as an important tool as it continues to validate and improve emergent methods related to thermal measurements. These measurements will contribute to the goal of providing data, protocols, and reference standards that will guide the ongoing product and R&D roadmaps in the semiconductor industry related to thermal mitigation. There has been an increased emphasis on thermally focused design aspects as power handling and the need to dissipate heat continues to scale with power hungry applications such as AI and large-scale data centers.

About Laser Thermal:

Founded in 2020, Laser Thermal is a Charlottesville, Virginia-based company providing accessible thermal measurements of materials primarily focusing on thin films. Laser Thermal designs and manufactures thermal metrology equipment that can measure thermal properties down to nanometer scales. Utilizing optical techniques, Laser Thermal provides simple, accurate, and rapid measurements of the thermal properties of materials. Laser Thermal offers contract testing and tool sales to best serve customer needs.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ron Fisher

VP of Sales and Business Development

www.laserthermal.com

Ron.Fisher@laserthermal.com

+1-330-842-4864

Laser Thermal

937 2nd St. SE

Charlottesville, VA 22902

SOURCE: Laser Thermal

View the original press release on accesswire.com