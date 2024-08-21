STRAX: Moved date for the Q2 interim report to Friday August 30, 2024

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / STRAX (STO:STRAX) (FRA:NOBC)

The board of directors of STRAX AB has decided to postpone the publication of the Q2 report until Friday August 30, 2024, due to extra time required due to the insolvency filing by the German subsidiary Strax Holding GmbH. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 15:10 pm CEST on August 21, 2024.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory brands and categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. The remaining own brand is Planet Buddies. We reach a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand business. Today we have approximately 70 employees in 6 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.



Divested own brands consist of Urbanista, Gear4 and Clckr.



Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.