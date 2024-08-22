Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.08.2024 12:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WildMon AI: WildMon taps Khalil Ghazzawi as Chief Finance Manager as the Eco-Tech Non-Profit Grows

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WildMon, a burgeoning provider of AI-powered tools for measuring ecosystem health, proudly announces the appointment of Khalil Ghazzawi as its new Chief Finance Manager, ushering in the next era of charitable financial management at the fast-growing non-profit organization.

Chrissy Durkin, Co-Founder, President & Chief Development Officer of WildMon, expressed thrill in re-kindling a longstanding professional partnership with Khalil Ghazzawi - one which began under the leadership of her early-career mentor, Bourhan Yassin.

Ms. Durkin noted, "Even before publicly joining WildMon, Khalil was pivotal in securing our very first funds - the original basis for our charitable status. He will surely be a central part of defining WildMon's well-deserved reputation in the non-profit sector."

In his new role, Ghazzawi oversees WildMon's financial operations, including accounting, financial planning, and management of charitable funds. He assumes the key role in shaping the financial strategy and handling of accounts to support WildMon's mission and its commitment to donors.

In addition to his leadership position at WildMon, Ghazzawi maintains an assistant professorship in his home country of Lebanon, where he lives full-time. He has published numerous papers in the areas of Management and Human Resource Management.

WildMon Inc, co-founded by Durkin, Jorge Ahumada and Huawei's Miyoshi Yasutoshi in January in the immediate wake of the passing of Donald Wildmon, was created to honor the conservative visionary's life, career and teachings with a special focus on his love of nature itself.

Tim Wildmon of the American Family Association (AFA), writes, "My father was a man with great conviction and vision. Rare are the people who can both see what needs to be done and also have the smarts to know how to get it done." WildMon works to uphold this legacy.

https://wildmon.ai/team

https://www.linkedin.com/in/khalil-ghazzawi/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Wildmon

MEDIA CONTACT:
Raed Helwe (Supervisor: Molly Webster)
raed@wildmon.eco
(646) 251-0183

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wildmon-taps-khalil-ghazzawi-as-chief-finance-manager-as-the-eco-tech-non-profit-grows-302228256.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.