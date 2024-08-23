We refer to Section 4.19 (Reports) of the 2016, 2019 and 2023 Indentures mentioned above. Terms defined in the Indentures have the same meaning when used in this document unless given a different meaning in this document.
The facilities agreement, certain hedging liabilities and the notes are secured by pledges over 333,000,001 common shares in Schaeffler AG (representing 66.7% of the voting shares (Stammaktien) and 50% plus one share of the total share capital of Schaeffler AG) held by the Issuer, 48,742,194 common shares in Continental AG held by the Issuer and 9,748,439 common shares in Vitesco Technologies Group AG held by the Issuer.
