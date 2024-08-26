Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2024) - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") has granted an aggregate of 6,328,572 stock options to its directors, officer and consultant. The options are exercisable at C$0.01 per share for a period of five years, expiring on August 23, 2029.

About Plata Latina Minerals

Plata Latina Minerals was a Canadian exploration company with mineral properties in Mexico. The Company sold its Naranjillo Property to Fresnillo plc for a total of US $2,150,000 and currently receives advance royalty payments of US $100,000 until the earlier of (i) US $1,000,000 of advance royalty payments have been paid, or (ii) Naranjillo commences commercial production of minerals. In addition, the Company was granted a 3% net smelter return royalty (NSR). The Company also has a 2% NSR on the La Joya Project, which is indirectly owned by Fortuna Mining Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221159

SOURCE: Plata Latina Minerals Corporation