Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B9GA | ISIN: CH0011432447 | Ticker-Symbol: PK5
Lang & Schwarz
27.08.24
11:49 Uhr
47,725 Euro
+0,300
+0,63 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,55047,90011:50
0,0000,00028.03.23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2024 07:22 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG: European Commission Decision to approve the pediatric use of antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) and extension of market exclusivity triggers CHF 10 million milestone payment to Basilea

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland, August 27, 2024

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today that the European Commission (EC) has extended the indications of the antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) to pediatric patients and also granted an extension of market exclusivity by two additional years, which triggered a CHF 10 million milestone payment from Basilea's license partner Pfizer Inc.

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer of Basilea, said: "We are very pleased to have received the European Commission Decision to approve Cresemba for the use in children who suffer from invasive aspergillosis or mucormycosis. These severe mold infections primarily affect children suffering from hematologic malignancies, or immunodeficiency disorders and there is a high unmet medical need for new antifungal treatment options in the pediatric population. We are pleased that access to Cresemba is now available to this vulnerable patient population in Europe."

The approval is based on results from two pediatric clinical studies, including a phase 2 open label, non-comparative, multicenter study, evaluating the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of Cresemba for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis in pediatric patients aged 1 to 17 years old.1, 2

In addition to the approval, the EC granted pediatric exclusivity for Cresemba, which extends the period of market exclusivity for Cresemba in the European Union by an additional two years to October 2027.

About isavuconazole (Cresemba®)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized under the trade name Cresemba®. Basilea has entered into several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering approximately 115 countries. In the 27 European Union member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, isavuconazole is approved for patients aged from 1 year of age and older for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of mucormycosis in patients for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.3 Isavuconazole is also approved in the United States (US) and several additional countries in Europe and beyond, including the U.K., China and Japan.4 It has orphan drug designation in the US, Europe and Australia for its approved indications.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil
Hegenheimermattweg 167b
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone +41 61 606 1102
E-mailmedia_relations@basilea.com (mailto:media_relations@basilea.com)
investor_relations@basilea.com (mailto:investor_relations@basilea.com)

This ad hoc announcement can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

  1. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03816176
    A. C. Arrieta, H. Segers, J. D. Deville et al. Safety and Outcomes of Isavuconazonium Sulfate for the Treatment of Invasive Aspergillosis or Invasive Mucormycosis in Pediatric Patients. IDWeek 2023, Abstract #1124
  2. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03241550
    A. C. Arrieta, M. Neely, J. C. Day, et al. Tolerability, and Population Pharmacokinetics of Intravenous and Oral Isavuconazonium Sulfate in Pediatric Patients. Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy 2021;65(8):e0029021
  3. European Commission Decision on file with Basilea. European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba not yet updated to reflect extension to pediatric patients: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/cresemba (https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/cresemba) [Accessed: August 26, 2024]
  4. The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to country.

Attachment

  • Press release (PDF) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9564ed55-d3ba-4d88-a88a-849b2ef7b767)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.