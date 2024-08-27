Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.08.2024 10:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Webull Securities (UK) Ltd: Webull UK Launches Options Trading

Active UK traders will now have access to listed options to hedge against risk

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull UK, a leading digital investment platform, today announced the launch of options trading for its users. This offering provides the platform's sophisticated, active traders with a speculative product that enables them to profit from rising or falling share prices with limited risk.


As the options are exchange traded, there is limited counterparty risk and less chance of a single market maker skewing the price adversely.

"We are pleased to offer options trading for our users, fulfilling the high demand we've received for the offering since our initial launch," said Nick Saunders, CEO of Webull UK. "Few brokers in the UK offer retail clients access to listed derivatives. Our clients value the fact they can speculate without betting against their broker and use options to try to make money in rising or falling markets."

This new offering follows the recent launch of Webull Savings, which provides UK users with access to a marketplace of savings accounts and the ability to move funds quickly between trading accounts and banks.

To learn more, visit Webull UK's website at https://www.webull-uk.com.

Webull Corp:

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. With over 40 million downloads globally, the company is operational in 15 regions and provides retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278678/Webull_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/webull-uk-launches-options-trading-302229496.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
