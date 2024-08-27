LG Electronics USA Returns To RE+ With Mobile Showroom Of Home Electrification Products

Expanded Line of Residential Energy Storage Systems and Advanced HVAC Systems Help Homeowners Manage Energy Use

LG Electronics USA will showcase its advanced solutions for residential and commercial electrification through its mobile showroom at RE+ 2024 (Sept. 9-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center). Returning to North America's largest clean energy conference for a third year, LG will present its Home 8 ESS and newly launched Home 5 ESS, alongside a range of compatible HVAC products to help installers and partners drive commercial and home electrification.

LG Electronics' mobile showroom has been touring the country for the past eight years to offer installers, contractors and distributors immersive access to electrification product presentations and technical expertise. Visitors of the mobile showroom at RE+ can learn from LG Electronics experts and interact with various products that promote energy efficiency, including advanced heat pumps, a dedicated outdoor air system, energy storage systems and the ThinQ® App for remote equipment control and energy management.

"RE+ gives us a prime opportunity to engage with current and prospective partners who are looking to help their customers increase energy efficiency and reliability," said Chris Ahn, Senior Vice President, Air Solutions Business Division, LG Electronics USA. "The mobile showroom provides installers a unique interactive demonstration of our innovative energy storage systems and advanced HVAC technologies for residential and commercial use. By providing a hands-on experience with the products and with LG's experts, this showcase equips installers to better help their customers meet their electrification and energy efficiency goals."

LG Electronics' Home Series energy storage systems (ESS) combine an advanced inverter and battery in a single unit, enabling American homeowners to better manage energy usage, store backup power and reduce dependence on the electrical grid. LG Electronics' new Home 5 ESS is a 5kW DC-coupled system designed to provide homeowners a reliable, cost-effective way to manage their energy. The Home 8 ESS has a 7.5kW inverter/charger that provides a total capacity of 14.4kWh of usable on-demand energy. Unlike other products on the market, the Home Series ESS includes all LG-manufactured components, from the modular battery system to the product warranty. This integration streamlines installation by eliminating the need to coordinate with multiple third-party manufacturers.

The expanded ESS line supports LG Electronics' broader electrification strategy, which empowers customers to convert energy usage to electricity, creating opportunities for energy savings and a reduced environmental impact in the process. The Home 5 and Home 8 ESS complement LG's suite of home electrification products, from heat pump-enabled HVAC systems and water heaters to EV chargers and ENERGY STAR® certified smart appliances.

The mobile showroom will be located in the Arena Plaza, Space SV3, directly outside the North Entrance to Main Registration at the Anaheim Convention Center. RE+ attendees can visit the showroom from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, Sept. 9 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

