Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CX3T | ISIN: US88160R1014 | Ticker-Symbol: TL0
Tradegate
29.08.24
16:06 Uhr
191,08 Euro
+5,94
+3,21 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TESLA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
191,14191,2616:08
190,98191,1416:08
PR Newswire
29.08.2024 14:36 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BYD Cruises Past Tesla to First Place in ABI Research's Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Competitive Ranking

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new competitive assessment by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research has found that BYD is the leading Electric Vehicle (EV) Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), just beating Tesla for the top spot. The assessment provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of the products offered by 18 OEMs across a wide range of criteria. The companies evaluated and ranked are:

2024 Logo

Market Leaders: BYD, Tesla
Mainstream: GAC Aion, General Motors, Hyundai-Kia, Stellantis, Volkswagen, XPENG, ZEEKR
Followers: BMW, Ford, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, NIO, Nissan, Renault, Toyota, Volvo

"The EV market is rapidly growing and is the clear future of the automotive industry. OEMs have had widely differing responses to the EV transition as an opportunity and a challenge; some have fully embraced the technology, while others are being dragged into it against their wishes. This is reflected in their innovation and implementation capabilities," explains Dylan Khoo, Industry Analyst at ABI Research

A total of nine criteria were chosen for this analysis, segmented between innovation and implementation clusters. These included the OEMs' battery technology, platform design, coverage of different vehicle segments, and electrified share of sales. BYD and Tesla stand out as the overall market leaders; electric-only brands from China such as ZEEKR, XPENG, and GAC Aion are also notable for their strong performance in the innovation rankings.

Ahead of Tesla at the top of the rankings is BYD, the Chinese OEM that is taking the world by storm. Tesla scored highly in vehicle range, platform innovation, and fast charging capabilities. BYD, however, significantly outperformed Tesla with its degree of vertical integration and the number of models that it offers in different segments.

"The automotive industry is in a state of transition, and this assessment demonstrates the varying capabilities of OEMs as they try to make it through this period and come out on top. In some areas the new upstart EV brands are a generation ahead of many 'legacy OEMs'. The incumbents must look to technology solutions providers to revolutionize their capabilities and ensure they can maintain their position as the industry electrifies," Khoo concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Electric Vehicle OEMs Competitive Ranking report. This report is part of the company's Electric Vehicles research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation and innovation strategies to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing compared to its competitors.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research?????????????,?????????,???????????????????????,??????????????,??????????????????????????,??????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/ABI_Research_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/byd-cruises-past-tesla-to-first-place-in-abi-researchs-electric-vehicle-manufacturers-competitive-ranking-302233508.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.