Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Cristinas Project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The company completed the two drill holes utilized to complete the InfiniTEM XL downhole geophysical survey. This deep penetrating survey better resolves known EM anomalies at depth.

The company will recommence drilling this week. Our team will use results of the geophysical survey to plan its next drill holes and aims to complete the drill program in September 2024.

CEO Matt Badiali said, "We can't wait to resume drilling at Cristinas. Now we have completed the geophysical survey and are modelling the results. The geophysical model is needed to plan the next phase of drilling. We plan to announce the results of the drill program at Cristinas in September."

About the Cristinas Project

The 685-hectare Cristinas Project is in northeastern Chihuahua state, Mexico, approximately 2 hours by car from Chihuahua City in a prolific belt of carbonate-hosted deposits that extends from south-central Mexico north through the United States (Figure 3). The Cristinas Project includes a historic copper mine that operated in the 1950's on shallow copper oxide mineralization. The project features a >1,250 m long zone of copper mineralization traced through rock chips on surface and 12 historical (2014) drill holes. The copper mineralization is open along strike and at depth with significant expansion potential highlighted by geophysical surveys.







QP Statement

Dr. Roy Greig, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release. Dr. Greig is a Technical Advisor to Quetzal and is not independent of the Company.

Market Maker

Quetzal is pleased to announce, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of DS Market Solutions Inc. (DSMS) to provide equity trading advisory and liquidity provider services. DS Market Solutions will replace the previous market maker service provider, Independent Trading Group, Inc. which provided services from March 2024 through August 2024.

Under the agreement, DSMS will receive compensation of CAD $3,200 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and DSMS will not receive shares or options as compensation. DSMS and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither DSMS nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About DS Marketing Solutions

DS Marketing Solutions is a Mississauga, Ontario based equity trading advisor to issuers looking to enhance liquidity in their publicly traded securities. DS Market Solution's contact is its President, David Sears.

About Quetzal Copper

Quetzal is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and Mexico. Quetzal currently has a portfolio of three properties located in British Columbia, Canada and one in Mexico. The Company's principal project, Princeton Copper, is located adjacent to Hudbay's Copper Mountain mine in southern British Columbia.

