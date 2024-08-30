Noble Corporation plc; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.: Noble Corporation and Diamond Offshore Provide Update on Expected Closing of Transaction

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) and Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. ("Diamond Offshore") (NYSE: DO) announced today the receipt of clearance from the Australia Competition & Consumer Commission, in relation to the pending transaction between Noble and Diamond Offshore, which is the final required regulatory approval for the transaction. The parties expect to close the transaction on Wednesday September 4th, 2024.

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.diamondoffshore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements and other forward-looking statements in this document by words such as "expects," "continue," "focus," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "targets," "poised," "advances," "drives," "aims," "forecasts," "believes," "approaches," "seeks," "schedules," "estimates," "positions," "pursues," "progress," "may," "can," "could," "should," "will," "budgets," "possible," "outlook," "trends," "guidance," "commits," "on track," "objectives," "goals," "projects," "strategies," "opportunities," "potential," "ambitions," "aspires" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but not all forward-looking statements include such words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the consummation of the pending transaction between Noble and Diamond Offshore (the "Transaction"), including the expected time period to consummate the Transaction. All such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates, expectations and ambitions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of Noble and Diamond Offshore, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk that uncertainties as to whether the Transaction will be consummated on the anticipated timing or at all, or if consummated, will achieve its anticipated economic benefits; Noble's ability to integrate Diamond Offshore's operations in a successful manner and in the expected time period; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the Transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; risks that the anticipated tax treatment of the Transaction is not obtained; unforeseen or unknown liabilities; customer and other stakeholder approvals and support; unexpected future capital expenditures; potential litigation relating to the Transaction that could be instituted against Noble or Diamond Offshore or their respective directors; the possibility that the Transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the effect of the pendency or completion of Transaction on the parties' business relationships and business generally; risks that the Transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Noble or Diamond Offshore, as well as the risk of disruption of Noble's or Diamond Offshore's management and business disruption during the pendency of, or following, the Transaction; changes in commodity prices; negative effects of the announcement of the Transaction, and the pendency or completion of the Transaction on the market price of Noble's or Diamond Offshore's common stock and/or operating results; rating agency actions and Noble's and Diamond Offshore's ability to access debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; decline in the price of oil or gas, reduced demand for oil and gas products and increased regulation of drilling and production, price competition and cyclicality in the offshore drilling industry, offshore rig supply, dayrates and demand for rigs, contract duration, renewal, terminations and repricing, national oil companies and governmental clients, contract backlog, customer and geographic concentration, operational hazards and risks, labor force unionization, labor interruptions and labor regulations, major natural disasters, catastrophic event, acts of war, terrorism or social unrest, pandemic, or other similar event, joint ventures as well as investments in associates, international operations and related mobilization and demobilization of rigs, operational interruptions, delays, upgrades, refurbishment and repair of rigs and any related delays and cost overruns or reduced payment of dayrates, impacts of inflation, renewal of insurance, protection of sensitive information, operational technology systems and critical data, the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel or the increased cost in doing so, supplier capacity constraints or shortages in parts or equipment, supplier production disruptions, supplier quality and sourcing issues or price increases, future mergers, acquisitions or dispositions of businesses or assets or other strategic transactions, hurricanes and windstorm damage, responding to energy rebalancing, non-performance of suppliers or third-party subcontractors, increasing attention to environmental, social and governance matters, including climate change; the effects of industry, market, economic, political conditions outside of Noble's or Diamond Offshore's control; and the risks described in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of (i) Noble's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and (ii) Diamond Offshore's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and, in each case, in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Other unpredictable or factors not discussed in this communication could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. Neither Noble nor Diamond Offshore assumes an obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements as they are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual performance and outcomes. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. With respect to our capital allocation policy, distributions to shareholders in the form of either dividends or share buybacks are subject to the Board of Directors' assessment of factors such as business development, growth strategy, current leverage and financing needs. There can be no assurance that a dividend will be declared or continued.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noble-corporation-and-diamond-offshore-provide-update-on-expected-closing-of-transaction-302235291.html