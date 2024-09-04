Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2024 Results -4

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2024 Results

Efficiency gains and operational expertise limit impact of cost inflation

-- Revenue of EUR302.3 million, up 6%.

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 of EUR107.6 million, up 4%.

-- 'Like for like' RevPAR1 of EUR108.57, down 1% versus H1 2023.

-- 'Like for like' Hotel EBITDAR margin1 down 120 bps to 39.4% (H1 2023: 40.6%) but excellent progress madereducing the impact of payroll inflation through innovation and efficiency projects, in addition to reduced energypricing.

-- Efficiency initiatives contributed approximately 60 bps saving to Hotel EBITDAR margin1 for the period.

-- Profit after tax of EUR35.8 million, declined by EUR6.2 million (15%) due primarily to the impact ofadjusting items3 in the period (EUR4.2 million) in addition to the underlying performance at 'like for like' hotels.

-- Free Cashflow1 generation remains significant; EUR48.1 million (21.5c) for the first six months of 2024after refurbishment capex and finance costs.

-- Maintaining strong employee engagement scores (H1 2024: 8.9, FY 2023: 8.9) and customer satisfactionscores (H1 2024: 85%, FY 2023: 84%).

Announcing today:

-- The Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.1 cents per share, representing 2.5% growth on the 2023interim dividend of 4.0 cents per share.

-- Pleased to announce a EUR30 million share buy-back.

Delivering ambitious growth strategy - estimate further growth ambition of 6,500+ rooms over the medium-term

-- UK footprint now exceeds 5,000 rooms (+20% since 31 December 2023) with four new UK Maldron hotels openedthis summer: -- Three leasehold hotels in Manchester (May, 188 rooms), Liverpool (July, 268 rooms) and Brighton(July, 225 rooms). Each hotel operates under a 35-year operating lease and are expected to achieve target RentCover1 of 1.85x by third year of trading;

-- Maldron Hotel Shoreditch (August, 157 rooms), a Dalata-developed freehold hotel in London. Totaldevelopment spend of c. GBP73 million.

-- Four projects in progress, primarily in the UK, representing an additional 700 rooms.

-- Capex requirements for three previously announced development projects in Edinburgh, Manchester andDublin (503 rooms) estimated to be in excess of EUR125 million over the next three to four years.

-- Considerable financial firepower to fund plans for further expansion in the UK, large European cities aswell as maintaining our market share in the larger Irish cities.

-- Some signs the leasing market is starting to re-open.

Balanced capital allocation strategy focused on driving long-term returns with high quality portfolio

-- Maintaining a strong asset base to drive performance and growth:? EUR1.7 billion Hotel assets1 at 30 June 2024, 72% of value is located in Dublin and London; ? Well-invested portfolio with EUR11.8 million refurbishment expenditure in H1 2024, including 288bedroom refurbishments; ? High quality long-term leases - weighted average lease term of 29.4 years remaining with rentpayments largely fixed until 2026.

-- Disciplined investment strategy focused on acquisitions, development and leases that meet our returncriteria.

-- Continue to pay and grow dividend through a progressive policy.

-- Net Debt to EBITDA after rent1 of 1.3x.

-- Normalised Return on Invested Capital1 of 12.6% for the 12 months ended 30 June 2024 (year ended 31December 2023: 13.8%).

EUR30 million share buy-back

-- Disciplined growth, capital efficiency and financial strength remain the cornerstones of our capitalallocation strategy.

-- Announcing today a share buy-back of EUR30 million.

-- The Board considers the launch of a share buy-back programme as appropriate in light of the Group's cashgeneration and strong balance sheet.

-- The Group continues to see exciting opportunities to deploy capital organically and via acquisitions. TheGroup has substantial headroom under its existing facilities even after taking into consideration the proposedshare buy-back and the payment of dividends in line with its dividend policy, to fund its organic growth andacquisition strategy.

Executive director appointment and management update

-- Dalata is pleased to announce the appointment of Corporate Development Director Shane Casserly as DeputyChief Executive with immediate effect.

-- Dalata is also pleased to announce that Chief Operating Officer Des McCann will be appointed to the Boardwith effect from 1st January 2025.

-- Mr Casserly joined Dalata in March 2014 as Head of Strategy and Development and was appointed to theBoard as Corporate Development Director in January 2020.

-- Mr McCann joined the Group in 2011, and held General Manager positions at several hotels before he wasappointed Group General Manager of Clayton Hotels in Ireland in November 2018. In January 2022, he was appointedChief Operating Officer.

Continue to progress sustainability strategy

-- Achieved 29% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions per room sold achieved in H1 2024 versus H1 2019compared to a target of 20% reduction on 2019 full year levels by 2026 (27% reduction achieved in 2023).

-- Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London expected to receive BREEAM2 "excellent" rating.

Optimising brand proposition as we scale

-- Launched major repositioning of our core brands in H1 2024 to more clearly define the customerproposition and positioning of our brands in addition to building awareness as we move into new markets.

-- Introduced a new customer experience training programme and courses through the Dalata Academy to embedthe new branding across our portfolio and ensure our people can confidently continue to deliver great guestexperiences as they bring the Heart of Hospitality to life.

-- Positive results to date, with 6% increase in 'LFL'1 direct room bookings in H1 2024 vs H1 2023,supported also by the consolidation of hotel websites, digital marketing activities and management of social mediaactivities.

Outlook

The Group's 'like for like' RevPAR1 was 1% ahead of 2023 levels for July / August. Trade was lower than expected particularly in Regional Ireland and the UK as a result of more measured consumer spending. For the two-month period, RevPAR1 for the Dublin portfolio was in line with 2023 levels, however July was weaker followed by a stronger August. RevPAR1 for the Regional Ireland portfolio was also in line with 2023 levels. The UK portfolio achieved 'LFL' RevPAR1 growth of 3% including the ongoing positive momentum from hotels opened in 2022.

Demand from corporate and international visitors remains strong but we are seeing a softening from more cost conscious domestic customers relative to last year. We continue to see periods of good leisure demand around events. As we look ahead to the balance of the year, we expect these recent trends to continue. The events calendar for the remainder of 2024 looks strong particularly in Dublin. In addition, the impact of the 4.5% Irish VAT rate increase will be fully absorbed from 1 September 2024.

Dalata continues to proactively address inflationary pressures by rolling out new initiatives to drive efficiencies whilst enhancing our customer and employee experiences. We have demonstrated our ability to limit the impact of increasing costs on Hotel EBITDAR margin1, most notably payroll where minimum wage rates in Ireland and the national living wage rates in the UK have increased substantially since 2022. As we look forward, we remain confident in our ability to respond to inflationary pressures on the business over the medium term.

Dermot Crowley, Dalata Hotel Group CEO, commented:

"Today we report our H1 2024 results where we delivered revenue growth of 6% to EUR302 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 4% to EUR108 million. Trading has been softer than we expected of late and there is a return to a more measured domestic customer spending behaviour in Ireland and the UK.

I continue to view Dublin as a great city in which to operate hotels. Despite the digestion of approximately 2,500 (9%) additional rooms in the city since January 2023 and the 4.5% VAT rate increase introduced on September 1st 2023, RevPAR1 for the period January to July is only down 5.4% versus last year for the market. I am delighted that we outperformed the market with RevPAR1 for our portfolio down 4.6% for the same period. On the back of a strong events calendar, RevPAR1 for our Dublin hotels in August was 5% higher than last year. RevPAR1 for the period January to August was therefore 3% lower than last year. The outlook for the Dublin economy is very encouraging, supported by rising population numbers, a significant growth in employment and strong international visitor numbers.

The passenger cap at Dublin Airport is an important issue for our business, and we remain hopeful that it will be resolved in the short term. The ability of Dublin Airport to continue to increase passenger numbers is critical to support further growth in the Irish economy, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors which are a key source of employment for the island of Ireland.

The culture of innovation, which flourishes at Dalata, is delivering exciting initiatives which have enhanced productivity and are critical in limiting the impact of the significant increase in minimum wage rates in Ireland and national living wage rates in the UK of 20% over the last two years. Collectively, we estimate the initiatives we have rolled out to date contributed to a saving of c. 60 bps to Hotel EBITDAR margin1 for the period. Importantly, we have achieved productivity increases whilst also enhancing customer satisfaction levels and maintaining our very strong employee engagement scores - our people are our greatest asset and we will remain focused on providing an environment where they feel valued and can grow their careers.

At Dalata, we are focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders through careful evaluation and balancing of capital allocation considerations. With this foremost in our minds, we believe that now is the right time to buy back some of our shares. We continue to deliver on our ambitious growth strategy, having successfully opened four new hotels in the UK between May and August. I am very proud of the results we have achieved to date which evidence our ability to deliver growth in the UK market, having expanded our UK portfolio from 11 to 22 hotels within three years.

I would like to thank my colleagues in our hotels and central office for their continued hard work and dedication that have led to another strong set of results and the opening of four excellent new hotels over a ten week period. I am also very pleased to appoint Shane Casserly to the role of Deputy CEO. Shane was appointed to the Board in January 2020. I expanded Shane's responsibility on taking over as CEO in November 2021 and the title of Deputy CEO more appropriately reflects his contribution across all elements of the business. I am delighted with the appointment of Des McCann to the Board effective 1 January 2025. I appointed Des as COO in January 2022. He has made an outstanding contribution in the intervening period and will be a great addition to the Board.

As I look ahead, I remain very confident on Dalata's future growth prospects as we continue to deliver on our stated growth strategy, becoming a key four-star market player in targeted locations. While the quantum and timing of hotel investments vary from year to year, I am excited by the opportunities we are currently considering. Our ambition is to announce over 6,500 additional rooms over the medium-term across all of our markets as we look to continue to grow in Regional UK, expand our presence in London and the large European cities and maintain our market share in Ireland. Dalata's strong financial position and our experienced team ensures we are well positioned to continue to deliver sustainable growth and returns for our shareholders".

John Hennessy, Dalata Hotel Group Chairman, commented:

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Des McCann to the Board as an executive director with effect from 1 January 2025. Des is a leading member of the executive team and brings a wealth of operational experience to the Board. We look forward to working with Des as he continues his important contribution to the growth and development of the Group".

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 57 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,258 rooms and a pipeline of over 700 rooms. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Half Year 2024 financial performance

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2024 2023 Revenue 302.3 284.8 Hotel EBITDAR1 117.9 115.6 Hotel variable lease costs (1.5) (1.8) Hotel EBITDA1 116.4 113.8 Other income (excluding gain on disposal of property, plant and 0.7 0.6 equipment) Central costs (7.9) (7.4) Share-based payments expense (1.6) (3.6) Adjusted EBITDA1 107.6 103.4 Adjusting items1,3 (2.8) 1.4 Group EBITDA1 104.8 104.8 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation (19.1) (15.4) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (16.1) (14.9) Operating profit 69.6 74.5 Interest on lease liabilities (23.3) (20.9) Other interest and finance costs (4.4) (3.2)

Profit before tax 41.9 50.4 Tax charge (6.1) (8.4) Profit for the period 35.8 42.0 Earnings per share (cents) - basic 16.0 18.8 Adjusted earnings per share1 (cents) - basic 16.9 18.4 Hotel EBITDAR margin1 39.0% 40.6% Group KPIs (as reported) RevPAR1 (EUR) 110.77 109.41 Occupancy 77.6% 78.4% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 142.67 139.50 'Like for like' Group KPIs1 RevPAR (EUR) 108.57 109.41 Occupancy 77.6% 78.4% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 139.89 139.50

Summary of hotel performance

The Group delivered revenue of EUR302.3 million in the first six months of 2024, representing growth of 6% versus H1 2023. This converted to EUR107.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA1, a 4% increase on H1 2023 levels. Growth is driven by additions to the portfolio which contributed EUR5.8 million to Adjusted EBITDA1 in H1 2024, namely Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London; Clayton Hotel London Wall (both added July 2023); Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American (added October 2023) and to a lesser extent, Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter which opened to the public at the end of May 2024. Hotel EBITDA1 at 'like for like' hotels decreased with a reduction of EUR3.8 million to Adjusted EBITDA1 contribution, primarily driven by the Irish portfolio.

The trading environment in our markets has transitioned from the rapid post-pandemic recovery experienced in 2022 and first half of 2023 towards more normalised demand levels. In particular, Dublin was one of the fastest markets to recover in Europe, returning to 2019 RevPAR1 by 2022 and exceeding this by 28% in 2023.

Reported Group RevPAR1 of EUR110.77 for H1 2024 was 1% ahead of H1 2023, driven by portfolio additions in cities which typically achieve higher RevPARs, such as Amsterdam and London. Group 'LFL' RevPAR1 of EUR108.57 was 1% behind H1 2023 with a decline of 4% for the January - April period partially offset by 3% growth for May/June. The first six months of 2024 presented a mixture of market challenges for the Group. The Irish portfolio was impacted by the increased VAT rate introduced from September 2023 (up 4.5%). The Dublin market continues to digest additional supply both in the form of new entrants and the return of government use stock representing an increase of approximately 2,500 rooms since January 2023, in addition to being impacted by the timing and nature of events compared to 2023. Our UK portfolio achieved 'LFL' RevPAR1 growth of 3% in the first six months of the year, driven by Regional UK hotels added to the portfolio in 2021 and 2022. RevPAR1 at the 'LFL' London hotels performed broadly in line with 2023 levels. The Group is also pleased with the integration and performance of its hotels in Continental Europe as well as the new London hotels added to the portfolio in 2023. Corporate demand remained solid in H1 2024 across all regions. As explained further in the Outlook Section above, the Group's 'like for like' RevPAR1 was in line with 2023 for the period January to August.

The Group achieved food and beverage ('F&B') revenue growth of 7% in H1 2024 to EUR58.8 million (H1 2023: EUR54.8 million), driven by portfolio growth. 'Like for like' F&B revenue increased by 1% and the Group has maintained profitability despite higher pay rates support by the rollout of the Dalata Signature Range and re-tendering of food contracts in Ireland.

Overall, the Group delivered Hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR117.9 million, representing 2% growth. On a 'like for like' basis Hotel EBITDAR decreased by EUR3.5 million (down 3%) to EUR112.1 million. In recent years, the hospitality industry has faced significant cost increases following increases to minimum wage rates in both Ireland and the UK. The National Minimum Wage increased by 12.4% in Ireland from January 2024 (January 2023 increase: 7.6%). and the National Living Wage increased by 9.8% in the UK from April 2024 (April 2023 increase: 9.7%). On a 'like for like' basis hotel payroll costs increased by EUR3.2 million (5%) as efficiency projects deployed within the accommodation and food and beverage departments limited the impact of further pay rate inflation (8% average increase in H1 2024). 'Like for like' gas and electricity costs3 decreased by EUR3.4 million (23%), net of energy supports totalling EUR0.7 million received from the Irish government during H1 2023, to EUR11.6m primarily due to improved unit pricing, in addition to further consumption savings. For the second half of 2024, the Group expects 'like for like' gas and electricity costs to be in line with the second half of 2023.

Dalata's continued focus on innovation and efficiency projects, together with lower energy pricing in Ireland has limited the impact on the bottom line in H1 2024. The Group delivered 'like for like' Hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 39.4% in H1 2024, just 1% below the comparative for 2023 (40.6%), a strong result in the face of such significant cost increases. The Group's decentralised model also allows for agile decision-making regarding rostering and yield management, enabling quick response to local market dynamics.

Through the accommodation efficiency and Dalata Signature Range projects, the Group has successfully reduced hours worked in the accommodation and food and beverage departments by 9% for the Irish portfolio from H1 2023 to H1 2024. The Group's relentless focus on sustainability has also achieved a reduction in energy consumption per room sold of 4% versus H1 2023, and a total reduction of 24% versus 2019 levels. Collectively, the innovation and efficiency initiatives carried out by the Group resulted in a cost saving of EUR1.7 million in H1 2024, representing a saving of approximately 60 bps to 'LFL' Hotel EBITDAR margin1. The Group also achieved enhanced employee engagement scores in the accommodation and kitchen departments and improved customer satisfaction scores related to these areas.

EURmillion Revenue Operating costs Adjusted EBITDA1 Six months ended 30 June 2023 284.8 (181.4) 103.4 Movement at 'like for like' hotels1 (2.6) (1.2) (3.8) Hotels added to the portfolio during either period4 18.1 (12.3) 5.8 Movement in other income and Group expenses - 1.5 1.5 Effect of FX 2.0 (1.3) 0.7 Six months ended 30 June 2024 302.3 (194.7) 107.6

Performance review | Segmental analysis

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe. When reporting the results for the first six months of 2023, the operating performance of Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf was disclosed within the Dublin segment due to it representing a single asset which was immaterial in the context of the overall Group. Following the addition of Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American in October 2023, the Group's Continental Europe portfolio is now material enough to be presented separately. As a result, the H1 2023 operating performance for Dublin has been amended to exclude Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf. 1. Dublin Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 As reported Room revenue 102.0 105.9 Food and beverage revenue 25.1 24.8 Other revenue 8.7 8.9 Revenue 135.8 139.6 Hotel EBITDAR1 62.6 65.3 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 46.0% 46.8% Performance statistics (all hotels) Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 RevPAR1 (EUR) 126.11 132.01 Occupancy 80.9% 83.2% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 155.87 158.66 Dublin owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 Hotels at period end 17 17 Room numbers at period end 4,446 4,438

The Dublin portfolio consists of eight Maldron hotels and seven Clayton hotels, The Gibson Hotel and The Samuel Hotel. Ten hotels are owned, and seven hotels are operated under leases. There has been a minor increase in room numbers in the portfolio primarily driven by the conversion of meeting space to bedrooms at one hotel.

RevPAR1 for the first six months of 2024 decreased by 4.5% versus the 2023 comparative, outperforming the 5.2% decline in the wider Dublin market as reported by STR (Smith Travel Research). It was a challenging start to the year for the Dublin market mainly due to the digestion of additional supply and the 4.5% increase in VAT from September 2023. Despite these headwinds, Dalata's Dublin portfolio achieved occupancy above 80% for the first six months of the year with 38 compression nights where occupancy exceeded approximately 95%, versus 20 in the wider market, and limited ARR1 decline to 2%. June was a particularly strong month for high-profile events which drove substantial increases in ARR1 and RevPAR1. Revenue from corporate customers was broadly in line with H1 2023. The Dublin hotel market continues to be supported by a strong economy and international visitor numbers, rising population numbers and a significant growth in employment.

Total revenue for H1 2024 was EUR135.8 million, 3% behind H1 2023 levels, driven by lower RevPAR1. Food and beverage revenue of EUR25.1 million performed 1% ahead of H1 2023 levels (EUR24.8 million).

The Dublin portfolio delivered Hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR62.6 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, representing a 4% decline versus H1 2023 driven by the softer trading environment at the start of the year along with a 12.4% increase in the National Minimum Wage from January 2024. The portfolio achieved Hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 46.0% for the first six months of 2024, just 80 bps lower than 2023 despite the significant increase in its largest cost, supported by the efficiency and innovation projects in addition to lower energy pricing.

2. Regional Ireland Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 As reported Room revenue 33.2 33.7 Food and beverage revenue 13.5 14.3 Other revenue 4.5 4.6 Revenue 51.2 52.6 Hotel EBITDAR1 15.0 15.9 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 29.4% 30.2% Performance statistics (all hotels) Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 RevPAR1 (EUR) 97.71 99.74 Occupancy 74.0% 77.6% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 132.00 128.59 Regional Ireland owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 Hotels at period end 13 13 Room numbers at period end 1,867 1,867

The Regional Ireland hotel portfolio comprises seven Maldron hotels and six Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Wexford (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. 12 hotels are owned and one is operated under a lease.

RevPAR1 for the first six months of 2024 decreased by 2% versus 2023 levels, having absorbed a 4.5% VAT increase since September 2023. Occupancy of 74.0% was 360 bps below H1 2023 as the Regional Ireland portfolio experienced slightly softer leisure demand, particularly in April when transient leisure was impacted by earlier Easter holidays and poor weather. Corporate demand remained strong throughout H1 2024. ARR1 increased by 3% to EUR132.00.

Total revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2024 was EUR51.2 million, EUR1.4 million (3%) behind H1 2023 levels, with lower food and beverage ('F&B') revenue on reduced occupancy levels.

The region delivered Hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR15.0 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, representing a 5% decline on H1 2023. The portfolio achieved an EBITDAR margin1 of 29.4% for the first six months of 2024, just 80 bps lower than 2023 despite the significant increase in its largest cost following the National Minimum Wage increase of 12.4% in January 2024. The impact of innovation and efficiency projects, as discussed previously, have helped limit the impact on profitability, along with the benefits from lower energy pricing.

3. UK Hotel Portfolio

Local currency - GBPmillion Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 As reported Room revenue 64.9 56.5 Food and beverage revenue 13.4 12.2 Other revenue 3.8 3.8 Revenue 82.1 72.5 Hotel EBITDAR1 29.4 26.9 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 35.8% 37.1% Performance statistics ('like for like'4) Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 RevPAR1 (GBP) 81.01 78.81 Occupancy 76.9% 75.3% Average room rate (ARR) (GBP) 105.41 104.63 UK owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 Hotels at period end 19 16 Room numbers at period end 4,430 3,962

At 30 June 2024, the UK hotel portfolio comprised 12 Clayton hotels and seven Maldron hotels. Four hotels are situated in London, four in Manchester following the opening of Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter in May, eight in other large regional UK cities and three in Northern Ireland. Seven hotels are owned, ten are operated under long-term leases and two hotels are effectively owned through a 99-year lease and a 122-year lease. Post period end, the Group added an additional three hotels to the UK portfolio, namely Maldron Hotel Liverpool (268 rooms), Maldron Hotel Brighton (225 rooms) and Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London (157 rooms).

'LFL' RevPAR1 for the UK portfolio increased by 3% for the first six months of 2024 versus 2023 levels, with increases across both occupancy (+160 bps) and average room rate (+1%). Regional UK drives the positive RevPAR1 performance, with robust domestic demand across most of our cities, particularly from corporates, and increased passenger numbers at regional airports supporting growth. The five hotels added in 2021 and 2022 continue to ramp up. RevPAR1 for the 'LFL' London hotels performed broadly in line with 2023 levels.

Overall, total revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2024 was GBP82.1 million, GBP9.6 million (13%) ahead of H1 2023 levels, with the 'LFL' hotels contributing GBP2.3 million of growth. Hotels added to the portfolio during 2023 and 2024 contributed the remaining GBP7.3 million of uplift, primarily through Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London and Clayton Hotel London Wall which both commenced trading under Dalata from July 2023 and to a less extent Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter which opened at the end of May 2024.

The UK portfolio delivered Hotel EBITDAR1 of GBP29.4 million, 9% ahead of H1 2023 levels. The uplift is primarily driven by hotels added to the portfolio during 2023.

Hotel EBITDAR margin1 decreased by 130 bps period on period, reflecting the increased cost environment, particularly the 9.8% increase in the National Living Wage from April 2024 which followed an April 2023 increase of 9.7%. While there is a higher degree of agency staff in departments such as accommodation in the UK, the Group is trialling bringing rooms cleaning in-house at two of its hotels to replicate the success of the efficiencies achieved from the Rooms Accommodation Project in the Irish portfolio. The results to date have been encouraging. Dalata is also exploring other hotels in the UK portfolio where this could work as well as the rollout of further efficiency initiatives, for example, self-check-in pods at reception.

4. Continental Europe Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 As reported Room revenue 13.7 6.8 Food and beverage revenue 4.5 1.9 Other revenue 0.9 1.1 Revenue 19.1 9.8 Hotel EBITDAR1 5.9 3.6 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 30.9% 36.3% Continental Europe leased portfolio 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 Hotels at period end 2 1 Room numbers at period end 566 393

The Continental Europe hotel portfolio includes Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf (393 rooms) which was added to the portfolio in February 2022 and Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American (173 rooms) which was added in October 2023.

Revenue and Hotel EBITDAR1 comparability is skewed period on period due to the addition of Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American during the last 12 months. Both hotels have integrated smoothly into the Dalata portfolio with benefits observed through Dalata's revenue management approach and relationships, for example, hotels have generated good revenue production through the GDS booking platform since its integration.

Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf performed well during the period as the city benefitted from hosting three UEFA European Football Championship 2024 games in June (with a further two games taking place in July). We are also pleased with the continued progress of Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American, the Group's first hotel in the Netherlands, which has secured high occupancies in the first six months of 2024. The hotels achieved a combined Rent Cover1 of 1.2x for the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2024. o

Central costs and share-based payment expense

Central costs totalled EUR7.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (H1 2023: EUR7.4 million). The increase primarily relates to payroll costs due to additional headcount and pay increases for existing employees.

The Group's share-based payment expense, which represents the accounting charge for the Group's LTIP and SAYE share schemes, decreased to EUR1.6 million in H1 2024 (H1 2023: EUR3.6 million) primarily based on the Group's assessment of non-market performance conditions of active LTIP award schemes, together with the additional charge of EUR0.9 million recognised in H1 2023 following the vesting of awards granted in March 2020.

